Xavi rules out Dembélé again and makes it clear that his position…

Xavi Hernandez He has offered the press conference prior to this Sunday’s game against Alavés, where he has been very specific in his thoughts on many factors that affect the club’s coffers. Although this morning the entire first team trained normally, the presence of Ousmane Dembélé​ in the dynamics of the group opened the door for him to be among the plans of the egarense again.

Despite this, Xavi has been harsh in his words and He has indicated that the situation with the footballer has not changed at all. “Ousmane’s situation has not changed. He has to decide, nothing has changed. He is training well, but he knows his situation perfectly. There is no more debate, I think I was clear. It’s up to him now”, closed the born in Terrassa with respect to the French.

Without any kind of hesitation, everything indicates that the decision of the coach and the club is the same: the stands will be the fate of the Vernon-born if he does not renew or leave in the coming days. The negotiations between both parties have been long and for more than five months the entity has been behind the ‘Mosquito’. However, their economic claims are very high for the current situation of the culé directive, which has practically broken any negotiation.

nine important days

The winter market will close its doors in the next nine days, and the club must find a solution for the ‘Dembélé case’. The player does not seem to want to leave in January, nor has he been flexible in negotiations with the team, so the option of leaving him in the stands could bring legal implications against the institution. Moussa Sissoko has a meeting planned with Ousmane in the coming days, while a visit to the Camp Nou facilities is also planned.

However, the situation is becoming increasingly complex. Time is running out and Joan Laporta’s men must find a middle ground with the attacker’s environment. Several teams from Europe have already left who see an opportunity to get their services, with Juventus and Chelsea being the most prominent. In the same way, Manchester United, Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain have joined, although, for the moment, no official proposal has been sent.