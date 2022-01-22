Yailin La Más Viral, Anuel AA’s new girlfriend: who she is and Instagram photos | Age | Biography | Carol G | celebrity | nnda nnlt | FAME

As much as it seemed that the relationship of Anuel AA Y Carol G was very solid and that everything was going smoothly with dedications in social networks and musical successes together, everything came to an end last year, but the heart of the 29-year-old Puerto Rican did not take long to find someone to make him happy.

MORE INFORMATION: Anuel AA generates controversy for recording video with people without masks

For several weeks there has been speculation of a romance between the rapper and Yailin The Most Viral, which would have already been made official by both artists with a curious publication on her Instagram account.

And it is that the young woman, recently operated, shared an emotional video of a surprise she received while in recovery, which included several teddy bears. Although the identity of the author of the gifts has not been revealed, the Anuel AA He wrote a comment that would confirm the sentimental union between the two.

MORE INFORMATION: Anuel AA directed the video for “Dictadura”, the song that has just been released

“Speechless. Thank you for making me so happy in such a short time EMMAAA”, was what Yailin wrote in the description of the video, while Anuel AA commented: “Mine. More mine than yours”.

WHO IS YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL?

Your real name is Jorge Guillermo Diaz and is a singer and dancer from the Dominican Republic well known in her country, but who has now begun to gain greater international fame by being related to Anuel AA, an artist already consolidated in various parts of Latin America and the United States.

He is 20 years old and, according to some media reports in his country, he thought of studying medicine, but finally decided to have a career related to music. For example, it has themes like “Milk Tank” and “Leather”.

Although he only has 3 videos uploaded on his YouTube channel, he has already made many collaborations with other Dominican singers, with whom he earned a name on the local scene in his native country.

On her Instagram account, the singer has more than 1 million followers, which recently increased after uploading some stories with Anuel AA.

And it is that, until a few days ago, there were 700 thousand people who followed her on said social platform.

MORE INFORMATION: Anuel AA gives a Rolex with diamonds to his son

INSTAGRAM PHOTOS OF YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL

KAROL GY ANUEL AA

After three years of relationship, in which they conquered the hearts of many fans with their love story, Karol G and Anuel AA announced on their social networks that they had finished and that they would continue to focus on their singing careers.

Some time later, Anuel AA decided to delete his posts on Instagram with the Colombian and now there will be a new opportunity in love with Yailin La Más Viral.

MORE INFORMATION: Karol G dedicates an emotional message to Anuel AA