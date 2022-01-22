Yaser Asprilla talks about his signing at Watford and wants to stay in Envigado | latest news | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Much has been speculated about the future of Yaser Asprilla, since Envigado Fútbol Club confirmed his transfer to Watford in England. Being a South American player, Asprilla must meet minimum points to play in the Premier League. According to the president of Envigado, Ramiro Ruiz, these requirements could be fulfilled without problems playing this semester in the orange team and with the calls to the Colombian National Team, both for the seniors and the Sub-20.

“The negotiation had been going on for several months with Watford, we have a great relationship with them and it came to a happy conclusion in previous weeks with their request for the CTI. For any team in the country it is an honor to have Yaser, we are waiting for the decision made by Watford, we want to have him for these six months and the Colombian National Team is a priority, with this here he would have the continuity to be able to meet the requirements so that he can play in England. Envigado is the best option, but we are open to what Watford indicates, “said the leader of the Antioquia team at a press conference.

In addition, “it is a beautiful experience to have Yaser (Asprilla), he arrived at the age of 11, we were captivated by his talent, his joy, he came from the Envigado Palmira school. It was not easy for him to break away from his family, it was going to be a difficult task, in his childhood he had some traits of indiscipline, but over time, he embraced institutional policies and beyond his talent, he has great values. He enjoys playing football and is an example of being a great player and a great person”.

Yaser, who also spoke to the media present at the press conference, where FUTBOLRED was also present, expressed his wish, wearing the Envigado shirt, to continue one more semester with the ‘Heroes’ Quarry’. “I would like to play in Envigado, it was the club that gave me the first opportunity and that is why I hope to stay here for these six months”.

Regarding this new call, Asprilla commented that “I am very happy to be called up to the Colombian National Team. I did not imagine how quickly the opportunity to be there again would be given. I continue to work with humility and hopefully I have the opportunity to play”.

The player spoke about how they received him in the previous call for the friendly against Honduras and what he expects for this summons where Colombia will play the classification against Peru and Argentina. “From the first moment they welcomed me, they gave me the opportunity to play and I was able to demonstrate my conditions and they liked the way I played. It will be exciting to meet figures like James (Rodríguez) and Falcao (García), I hope they can support me and take advantage of their advice, they are very experienced players”.

With his feet on the ground, Yaser knows that he has not yet won anything in his career and that he must continue working to achieve a greater brilliance in world football. “I continue with humility, working hard and waiting for opportunities. They are going to be very important games, we must give it our all as always and take advantage of the moment if they give me the opportunity to play, hopefully I can score a goal and be able to appear with my talent”.

The ’22’ from Envigado spoke about how his family took everything that is happening in his life. The core of the Asprilla is made up of his mother, his father and seven brothers, where Yaser is the middle one. “My family is very happy, my dad, my mom and my brothers have always supported me. I must continue working with humility”.

Finally, they asked him if he could go further than Faustino Asprilla and how he imagines scoring a goal with the Colombian National Team. Yaser did not shrink and even hopes that this cry could be against Argentina. “If I continue as I am, surely I will be better than him (Faustino Asprilla), I believe in my abilities and my talent. If I can score a goal with the National Team, I hope I can celebrate it with great joy, I imagine eluding an Argentine defender like Otamendi (laughs)”.

Yaser Asprilla will travel to Barranquilla this Saturday to join the Colombian National Team, the player is one of Reinaldo Rueda’s novelties for the double date of the Qualifiers against Peru and Argentina, trusting in being able to contribute and continue to speak with his goals and dribbles, where he knows how to speak best, on the pitch.

Juan Camilo Alvarez Serrano

FUTBOLRED Correspondent

Medellin

On Twitter: @juanchoserran8