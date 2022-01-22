Yáser Asprilla would already have his sporting future defined in common agreement with Watford

The winger Yáser Asprilla, the sensation player these days in Colombia, has already agreed where he is going to play in Colombia. According to sources close to the player, the footballer would continue at Envigado FC

Despite the fact that one of the requirements for Yáser to play in England is that he add minutes in international tournaments, his call-up to the Colombian National Team for the games against Peru and Argentina would be his salvation.

According to the journalist Estefanía Gómez from Win Sports, in the broadcast of the game between América and Envigado for date 1 of the League, if Yáser Asprilla plays a few minutes in one of the two commitments with the Colombian National Team, he would be automatically enabled to compete in England.

This situation would have motivated the player to stay in the Antioquia team, since both Deportivo Cali and Deportes Tolima, clubs that were apparently of interest to Watford for Yáser to play for the Copa Libertadores, expressed their disinterest since both teams had already completed your templates.

In the next few hours, the decision of the 18-year-old winger would be confirmed, who yesterday took the opportunity to go to the Pascual Guerrero stadium, visit his teammates from Envigado and see América, a team of which he is a fan.