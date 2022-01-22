Yoselyn Ortega, the New York nanny who stabbed the children she cared for

It was cold outside. It was dark inside, the silence was overwhelming. He had only to turn on the light to see the horror. There was blood everywhere. On the walls, the carpet, the floor.

discovered a knife spotted wrapped in a towel on the toys; another just like it had been left lying next to a small pink toothbrush.

But in the bathroom, she encountered the worst atrocity a mother can encounter. Lulu and Leo, their children ages 6 and 2, were in the bathtub. dead.



Leo and LuLu Krim, the little ones who were killed by their babysitter.

by his side, Yoselyn Ortega, the woman who took care of the children, was lying on the floor. His light blue shirt with white stripes was also dyed red. When she started screaming, desperate, the nanny stabbed herself in the neck.

that afternoon of October 25, 2012, the life of Marina and Kevin Krim forever changed.

A meeting, a love

They met in the year 2000, in California, United States. It was in a restaurant, sharing a dinner with friends. Marina was 24 years old, she had studied education at the University of Southern California; Kevin was a year older and had already graduated from Harvard.

It was love at first sight. From that moment never – not even in the worst of times – they separated.

The following year they married and moved to San Francisco. Lulu –Lucía Úrsula-, her first daughter, was born in 2006; nessie -Inés Olivia-, two years later.

In 2009, when Kevin started working at CNBC, the family had to move to New York.

Perfect (and happy) family

The Big Apple awaited them with open arms. The Upper West Side of Manhattan was the ideal neighborhood to raise children. They lived in a luxurious building one block from Central Park and the chosen apartment could not be more comfortable.

Kevin was climbing positions in the company, the family had adapted perfectly to the new city and in 2010, on September 30, they had their third baby, Leo Hidalgo. Total hapiness.



Marina with Leo, her son. Photo: Web

What more could the Krim ask for? They just needed a little help. The house, the two girls -and a baby on the way at the time-, and a husband who worked more than twelve hours outside and traveled frequently was a bit too much for Marina.

One afternoon, when she went to pick up Lulu from her dance class at the Jewish Community Center, the caretaker of one of the girl’s classmates approached her to recommend someone she trusted. It was Celia Ortega and the recommended one was Yoselyn, her sister.

At the time, the woman was 48 years old and lived in Hamilton Heights, a neighborhood in northern Manhattan. Born in Santiago de los Caballeros, she had just arrived from the Dominican Republic and, according to her CV, was a experienced, dedicated and caring nanny.

The Krims called a former employer, things were perfect. except that everything was a lie. The woman who gave references was a friend of hers. Yoselyn had never been nanny.



Yoselyn Ortega, the murderous nanny, lied her references to get the job. Photo: AP

Unaware of this, and in the best of good faith, the family hired her. He began working with them shortly before Leo’s birth.

“A lot of work, little money”: the germ of horror

At the beginning everything was fine. Harmony reigned in the Krim house. Ortega had perfectly integrated into the family functioning. She was as loving as she was responsible with the little ones and Marina was satisfied with her help.

“We wanted him to be happy working with us. She was a reliable employee and we did not want to lose her so as not to interrupt the life that our children had planned. She did her job well,” Kevin recounted years later.

And so much so, that in the almost two and a half years during which he worked, they gave him plane tickets twice to go see his family in the Dominican. Once, even, the five of them accompanied her and shared several days of their vacation on the island.

Every time Yoselyn had a financial problem -something that happened quite frequently- they came to his aid offering you more work. In fact, they had suggested that, in addition to taking care of the children, she should clean the apartment.

When the woman took Jesus, her son, to live with her, they gave her the possibility of walking their dog and doing other small tasks. The idea was that the teenager could have his money and collaborate in paying for the expensive school in which Yoselyn had enrolled him.

But nothing was enough. The resentment, the jealousy and the resentment that women felt against their employers grew day by day. Unstoppable.

One day before the murders, Yoselyn took Lulu to school. Arriving at the door, after leaving the little girl, she sat down on a bench with her head forward. When Chelsea Andrews, another babysitter, came over to ask if everything was okay, she snapped at him: “Lot of work, few money”.

The die was cast.

“Where’s Lulu?”: the fatal afternoon

Everything was organized. Like every Thursday, Marina had taken Nessie to her swimming class and then she would meet Yoselyn and the other two children at the dance academy Lulu attended. But the three of them never came.

But the three of them never came. That October 25, 2012 would be different. And tragic.

Between worried and surprised, the first thing she did was text the babysitter. “Where’s Lulu?” was the question that was repeated. There was never an answer.

He decided to go back to his apartment to see what could have happened. Without knowing it, I was one step away from horror.

With Nessie in her arms, she entered to discover the worst. His crying and his pitiful screams alerted the building manager, who immediately called 911. Also a neighbor, who got sick after seeing what had happened in the bathroom. Some time later, he admitted that Yoselyn, at that time, had the “demon face”.

To baby sister they took her away in an ambulance. was saved. To Lulu and Leo, together in another. Nothing could be done with them. They had died.



Marina’s heartbreaking cry moved the world. Photo: The New York Post

The autopsy concluded that the little girl had been stabbed 30 times and that he had fought for his life. Leo had received 5 stab wounds, but the mortal cut his throat. He was probably asleep when the nanny attacked him.

Marina was also transferred to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital along with Nessie. His image, crying torn with pain, was the cover of newspapers. It shocked the world.

“One minute I was on my way to pick up my daughter Lulu from the ballet, the next I was huddled in the back of an ambulance with my only living child, my three-year-old daughter Nessie, clinging to my chest.”, he recounted on his site when remembering that moment.

That afternoon Kevin was returning from a work trip. Turning on his cell phone, he was surprised by the enormous number of missed calls and messages he had. He couldn’t figure out what could be going on-probably not a very good thing, he thought-when an airline employee called him and took him to meet a policeman.

They took him straight to the hospital. Someone explained the inexplicable, that nobody never even imagines that it can happen. A father’s worst nightmare: that his nanny had murdered two of his children.



On the door of the building, on the day of the murder, they placed photos of the little ones and honored them with balloons and toys. Photo: AP

Marina and Kevin asked to say goodbye to the children. They did it in a room of the sanatorium. “I fell to my knees and asked for their forgiveness. I told them I loved them, kissed them and said goodbye.”, he recounted about that moment.

trial and punishment

Yoselyn managed to recover from the injuries she had inflicted on herself. Months after the massacre, declared that “the Devil” had driven her to kill the children. However, in an interrogation that took place in July 2016, she assured that she did not remember having been possessed.

These contradictions led the case to revolve around the mental health of the nanny and the process extended in time.

For the prosecution, Ortega killed the little ones out of sheer resentment. Her defense sought to declare her insane. No psychiatrist or psychologist endorsed this position.

What could be verified is that I had planned everything Even the smallest detail. Days before, he had given his sister his medical insurance, his registration and his passport. He had sent his son to the house of relatives.



Yoselyn Ortega was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. Photo: AFP

Almost six years after the cruel murders, on May 14, 2018, of Yoselyn Ortega she was found guilty for the crimes of Lulu and Leo Krim. After a trial that lasted two months, she was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

life after

The Krims never returned to the second floor of 57th 75th Street. Although they stayed in New York, they rebuilt their lives in another neighborhood of the city. Nessie gave them strength to carry on.

“I remember looking at Nessie, in those black days, and admiring how she could live in the present. She felt that she had all the answers on how to go on living. Even though Nessie missed her siblings, she was able to laugh, enjoy and be her. It made all of us who were broke smile.”Marina wrote about that moment in her life.

Always betting on love, Kevin and Marina created the Lulu&Leo Fund, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping low-income children and their families empower themselves and build resilience through art and contact with nature.



Marina, Kevin, Nessie, Felix and Linus. Photo: Instagram: Lulu&Leo Fund

And the family grew. In October 2013 he was born felix; in 2015, Linus. “With each child that is born we feel a special and closer connection with Lulu and Leo. They are a constant to remember their brothers: their gestures, their voices…”Kevin wrote on his website.