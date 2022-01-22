Young man dies after being hit by a stray bullet in Paterson | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

adriana: a pitifulincident, a stray bullettook the life of ayoungster. his family pays himinconsolable homage.Mariela: an improvised altarto remember the life of ahealthy young man who had a futurepromising.became an ichthymusso, in a city sadlyelebre by suscript ofviolence.>> a bullet in the head to achild as excellent as the ío.Mariela: Robert was 18 years old.son, grandson, boxer,inveterate student.>> it was when I was about fiveyears oldMariela: I carried the bag of thehe buys his grandmother whenThey flew out of the store.I had my headphones onwhen they got home.>> looks like you didn’t hear thebullets, when he came up,the bullet enters him.>> I fucked her.when I go and say, whereis my grandson?was theremariela: two houses from it happenedthe shooting, we can see in thewall the traces of thatmoment.>> for this drug block,because that’s what they’re fighting for.Mariela: 28 homicides in the2021 and 27 in 2020.>> crime goes up.Mariela: what can they do?city ​​council for thisnot happen?>> we have approved budgetfor ámaras, for áspolice, for more cars of thepolice, for teams.we are tired of conferencepress without results.>> today he got the papermontclair.mariela: died in the hospitalwhere he was born, in the cityby patterson.his life was cut short, no moredreams of reaching

