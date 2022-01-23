49ers head to the NFC Final with a reaction in the fourth quarter

After a start to the season full of question marks, San Francisco is back on the cusp of the Super Bowl

GREEN BAY — The San Francisco 49ers they just won’t go anywhere.

The same Niners who were once 3-5 and heading into a long offseason filled with question marks are now heading to the NFC Championship Game for the second time in three seasons.

Robbie Gould kicked the game-winning field goal as time ran out. Getty Images

To get there, San Francisco he had to pull off the kind of late-game magic that was the hallmark of his late playoff qualification at the end of the season. The result was a thrilling 13-10 win over the Green Bay Packers this Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

After a disappointing offensive performance marked by dropped passes, protection issues and costly pass deflections, the Niners they put together the series they needed at the most important moment with the wide receiver Deebo Samuel carrying the ball 9 yards to get the first down on a third-and-7 play at the 38-yard line from Green Bay.

That run set the table for the game-winning 45-yard field goal from Robert Gould when time ran out.

For a team that had won eight of its last 10 games going into Saturday’s game, this one might have required the most unpredictable contributions to make it happen.





Buoyed by a dominant defensive performance in which they didn’t allow a touchdown after the first drive of the game, the Niners did something special in the special teams to overcome the packers in a game in which they trailed for most of the first 3 1/2 quarters.

With their offense having trouble moving the ball, 49ers they finally got some special teams points that were constantly criticized in recent weeks as the team’s biggest weakness.

On fourth and 19 at the 12-yard line Green Bay, the defensive end of the Niners, Jordan Willis, who has a high ankle sprain, scrambled up the middle and blocked kicker Corey Bojorquez’s punt. The ball bounced in the air before landing near the rookie safety Talanoa Hufanga.

Talanoa Hufanga recovered a blocked punt and returned it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Getty Images

Hufanga recovered it and rushed 6 yards for the touchdown and extra point from Gould he tied the game 10-10 with 4:41 left.

It was the first blocked punt returned for a touchdown in baseball history. 49ers in the playoffs and the second allowed by the packers in his. Green Bay is the first team in at least the past 20 postseasons to have a blocked punt and field goal in the same game, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

That was the biggest special teams play on a night when the Niners they also had a blocked field goal from safety Jimmie Ward late in the first half and a 45-yard kickoff return from Samuel at the start of the third quarter.