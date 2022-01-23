49ers surprise the Packers and leave them out of the Playoffs

In a game in which the offenses were conspicuous by their absence, the special teams of the San Francisco 49ers were very important to defeat the Green Bay Packers 13-10 in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs.

The Niners scored 10 points in the fourth quarter via a blocked punt turned touchdown and Robbie Gould’s 45-yard field goal as time expired.

with victory, the Niners advanced to their second NFC Championship Game in the past three seasons. On the other hand, the Packers have gone three seasons with at least 13 wins without being able to reach the Super Bowl, either by Jimmy Garoppolo (11/19, 131 yards, 1 INT) or by Tom Brady.

First half

The packers they wasted no time and scored points on their first offensive drive on AJ Dillon’s 6-yard run. Green Bay marched 69 yards in 5:35 minutes and 10 plays.

After the touchdown, the defenses prevailed with several series of three plays and out, except for a fumble lost by the Packers. Rashan Gary, linebacker for the Packers, added two sacks; on the other hand, the defensive linemen Nick Bosa Y Arik Armstead they sacked Aaron Rodgers twice each (20/29, 225 yards).

When it looked like the Packers would turn the game into a two-touchdown game with Mason Crosby’s 39-yard field goal, the Niners’ special teams blocked the attempt as time expired in the first half.

Second half

the 49ers received the ball to open the second half and they took almost seven minutes off the clock to generate three points, via Robbie Gould’s 29-yard kick.

After a head-to-head series of three plays and out, the Packers marched 57 yards in 14 yards and 9:01 minutes to increase their lead on the scoreboard with a 33-yard field goal from Mason Crosby.

All seemed lost, but the Niners special teams tied the game thanks to Jordan Willis blocking a punt by Corey Bojorquez and Talanoa Hufanga took the ball to the diagonals.

The defense regained possession after stopping Rodgers from converting a Packers first down, and the Niners drove 44 yards in 3:16 to put Gould within reach. With four seconds to play, the Niners kicker gave his team the victory by hitting from a distance of 45 yards.

Whats Next?

Regardless of the outcome of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 49ers will be visitors in the NFC Championship Game. Said match will be held on January 30 at 18:30 ET and will be broadcast on FOX.