5 cities around the world that are underwater

image source, ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images Caption, A statue in the Baia Underwater Archaeological Park in Italy.

Hidden under water, lost towns and cities can be found in different parts of the world.

Forget the mythical Atlantis. These are places that were once teeming with people, but were buried by natural disasters, rising sea levels, or deliberate flooding.

Dive underwater with the BBC and explore the intricate mosaics, amazing hieroglyphics and towering statues that once stood on dry land.

Baya, Italy

image source, ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images Caption, The impressive Baiae mosaics are threatened by marine life, which can break down the material.

It was a party town for the ancient Romans.

Baiae in Latin (Baia in Italian) was famous for its soothing hot springs, pleasant climate, and extravagant buildings.

Julius Caesar and Nero had luxurious vacation villas here and Emperor Hadrian died in this city in 138 AD

Unfortunately it was the same volcanic activity the one that created the famous hot springs that led to Baia being submerged.

The city was built on the Campi Flegrei (Campus Phlegrei), a supervolcano near Naples.

Over time, a process known as bradysism has occurred, in which the ground has slowly sunk between four and six meters, which submerged much of the city.

Since 2002, the underwater areas of Baia have been designated a Marine Protected Area by the local authorities, which means that only licensed divers can, with a local guide, explore the ruins.

Thonis-Heracleion, Egypt

image source, FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images Caption, A granite statue of the Egyptian god Hapi, who personified the annual flooding of the Nile River, was recovered by divers in 2001.

Frequently mentioned in ancient legends, Thonis-Heracleion was supposedly the place where the Greek hero Hercules first set foot in Egypt, and also a site visited by lovers Paris and Helen, before the Trojan War.

Thonis is the original Egyptian name for the city, while Heracleion is the Greek name for Hercules.

It is located at the western mouth of the Nile River and was a prosperous port. Merchandise from all over the Mediterranean passed through its complex network of canals, as evidenced by the discovery of 60 shipwrecks and more than 700 anchors.

One of the most impressive artifacts recovered from the underwater city is the Decree of Sais.

The two-meter-high black stone slab is engraved with hieroglyphs from the early 4th century BC. C., revealing crucial details of the Egyptian tax system at the time, as well as confirming that Thonis-Heracleion was a single city.

image source, Anthony Devlin/Getty Images Caption, An entrance post to Derwent Hall was exposed during the hot summer of 2018.

The town of Derwent in Derbyshire was deliberately submerged to create the Ladybower Reservoir.

As cities like Derby, Leicester, Nottingham and Sheffield expanded in the mid-20th century, their growing populations required increased water supply. Therefore, it was necessary to build a dam and a reservoir.

Originally the plan was to build two reservoirs, Howden and Derwent, further up the valley in order to save the town. However, it quickly became clear that they would not be enough, so a third reservoir was required.

Work began in 1935, and by 1945 the town of Derwent was completely underwater.

During particularly hot summers, Ladybower Reservoir’s water levels can drop enough that the remains of the Derwent are once again visible and visitors can wander among its ruins.

Villa Epecuen, Argentina

image source, JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images Caption, Villa Epecuén was a beautiful tourist destination in the province of Buenos Aires until in 1985 a storm caused the breakage of a dam that protected the city and the waters invaded everything. This photo is from 2011.

For almost 25 years, the Villa Epecuén lacustrine resort was hidden under the waters, before resurfacing in 2009.

Founded in 1920 on the shores of a salt lake, the Epecuén, the resort attracted tourists who wanted to bathe in its waters, which were said to have healing properties.

The lake used to flood and dry up naturally, but from 1980 something unusual happened: a lot of rain during several years, which caused the water level to begin to rise.

So an arched wall was built to offer additional protection to the city.

However, a storm in November 1985 caused the lake to overflow and a dam to break. the city was left buried under 10 meters of water corrosive salt.

Water levels have been receding since 2009, exposing Villa Epecuén once again.

Port Royal, Jamaica

These days, Port Royal is a sleepy fishing village but, in its heyday in the 17th century, it was known as “the wickedest city on Earth”, thanks to its pirate population.

An important center of trade in the New World (even during the slave trade), Port Royal expanded rapidly.

In 1662, there were 740 registered inhabitants, but by 1692, the number is estimated to have been between 6,500 and 10,000.

They lived in brick or wooden houses, often up to four stories high.

As noon approached on June 7, 1692, Port Royal was struck by a powerful earthquake, quickly followed by a tsunami.

Approximately two-thirds of the city was submerged under water, starting with the warehouses located on the coast.

It is believed that 2,000 people died that day and many more were injured.

It is possible to dive the preserved ruins and around hundreds of shipwrecks, but a permit must be requested from the local authorities.

