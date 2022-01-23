5 CrossFit exercises that you can include in your daily routine

One of the sports that is having the largest number of followers lately is CrossFit. Today, both young people and older people can carry out the training routines of a discipline that, deep down, requires perseverance, effort, dedication and many hours of work.

To learn more about what this sport consists of, we are going to discover the 5 CrossFit exercises that have the greatest impact and that can be included in your daily routine.

1. Box Jump, essential in CrossFit exercises

One of the most interesting exercises and that we can do in several consecutive series. Consists in jump from the ground to the surface of a box and that it be strong enough to support our weight well.

In this way, we are going to work the muscles of the legs and, in turn, the abdominals are toned, which are going to play an important role in giving the impulse and helping the body to rise in height.

2. Pull-up exercise for arms, chest and back

This is probably one of the key exercises in CrossFit. It is considered one of the most recurrent to work all the muscles of the body: arms, abdominals, pectorals and back. It is a way to tone, define and strengthen.

How it is performed? On a fixed bar, we hold on tight with our hands and begin to raise and lower the body, trying to bend our legs slightly and exerting all possible strength.

3. Push-ups, one of the sport’s classics

There is no doubt that push-ups are one of the exercises that, after all, feel good to achieve a considerable strength in the arms and body. The muscles benefit from the rise and fall of the body driven by the arms, which flex to get an exhaustive work of all the muscles.

The idea is that we tone up, burn calories and achieve greater resistance in a strength exercise that is crucial for day to day.

4. Crunches from the ground

One of the most significant and elemental CrossFit exercises is the sit-up. They work in different ways, but we want to present you one of the most functional.

Placing a padded support on the back that covers the lower back, we sit down with the soles of the feet together and begin to raise and lower the body, resting the back on the ground. In this way, we will define all the abs very well.

5. Mountain climbers, ideal for burning calories

When it comes to highlighting one of the most intense CrossFit exercises for a daily routine, mountain climbers are undoubtedly one of the best. good bet to burn energy and calories and define the abdomen.

Thus, intensive work is achieved in a short time by resting the hands on the ground and raising the knees quickly, as if we were climbing a wall. Actually, it is a productive and easy exercise to do, so we can do several series.





