a life between the military and ophthalmology

Dr. Raúl Yordan has accumulated life experiences between ophthalmology and the military.

Dr. Raúl Yordan has accumulated life experiences between the ophthalmology and the military, between Puerto Rico, Spain and Germany. He has just turned 90 and says he has no intention of retiring from the profession he has been doing for almost six decades.

One of his passions: the military

Talking with this man from Aibonite, raised between Mayagüez, river stones Y The old San Juan, is similar to opening a book full of historical, personal and transcendental memories. He studied in Puerto Rico until high school, then moved to Spain to study Medicine at the University of Barcelona. While studying medicine, he married and had his first daughter in Spain and shortly after served as a soldier in Germany during the Cold War, a war between the Soviet Union and the United States.

“For the years from 1958 to 1959 more or less, things are already hot in Europe and I was a soldier, I was an infantry officer. I had to stop my studies to come to Puerto Rico to bring my wife and daughter to a safe place because I had to serve in the Cold War when the war with the Soviet Union started. And there I was confronted with the Soviet Russian troops. Any second they were going to overwhelm my position, maybe we’d all die. But then (President John F.) Kennedy won the battle and World War III was averted. At that time we were already with our finger on the trigger all the time because a war was almost imminent. And then I came to Puerto Rico to do my internship. That was in 1962,” recalled Yordan, now retired from the military.

From his time as a soldier, he also recalled how difficult it was for him to combine the military with medicine. “I was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the infantry at the time of Korea. A year before I graduated as an infantry officer, the Korean conflict ended and I no longer had to go. But when I went to study in Europe there I served in Germany. And when I finished my degree, I continued to be a reserve soldier and then I combined it with my professional life as an ophthalmologist. It was very difficult”, said who together with his first wife – now deceased – has three other children: a boy and two other women.

The ophthalmology in their life

His relationship with ophthalmology occurred during the time he was studying medicine in Barcelona and when he coincided with the son of the Spanish ophthalmologist Ignacio Barraquer, recognized for his research in cataract surgery and founder of the Barraquer Institute of Ophthalmology, where Yordan also studied. “I was studying medicine in Spain and together with a colleague, Dr. Joaquín Barraquer, I was going to the Barraquer Institute to begin my first studies in medicine. ophthalmology. Dr. Joaquín Barraquer has been the most important ophthalmologist I have met in my life, he was my teacher there. In the early years I didn’t know (what I was going to major in). That came little by little”, he said, to add that although they offered him residencies in gynecology and obstetrics, pathology and pediatrics, once he met the ophthalmology He was no longer interested in another specialty.

After studying in Spain, he worked for several months at the Fajardo District Hospital and once he passed the exam for foreign students, he moved to the San Juan Municipal Hospital where he did an internship. He was later accepted into the Department of Ophthalmology from the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine. “That residency consisted of providing services to the emergency room of the Medical Center and covering the University Hospital, the Capital Hospital and veterans. I did my three years there and I did many surgeries due to so many accidents that I had to spend three hours in the operating room. When I started residency ophthalmology I was sent to Harvard (University) in Boston to do the course of Medical Sciences and Techniques of Ophthalmology”, explained the doctor who, together with his second wife, also an ophthalmologist Ilsa Figueroa, has his practice on Fragoso Avenue in Carolina.

Regarding his experiences as an ophthalmologist in the so-called field hospitals in the military, he indicated that it was a strong stage. “When we are at war, the field hospitals provide the absolute total medical service of the troops that are in combat and that is a different surgery because it is not the traditional operating room. This phase is the worst because the helicopters and ambulances arrive loaded with many wounded. Those of us from Vietnam were not there in combat, but we were in the hospitals of the United States and there the patients who came wounded from Vietnam were treated and we treated many. It is very hard to be in that environment because it is terrible to be caring for people who are about to die, “he lamented.

However, those experiences prepared him to later work in other field hospitals established in Puerto Rico and the United States. “In Puerto Rico I was in the medical corps where I was the commander of four field hospitals and they also invited me to be the commander of a 1,000-bed hospital in Miami. Little by little I was fulfilling both sides, but of course that prevented me from spending a lot of time with my children because I left at five in the morning and came home at night after working on thousands of things, “said the care specialist of the eyes and vision.

Between projects and unique anecdotes

One of the projects that has given him the most satisfaction is having organized medical groups to offer services in case of earthquakes and tsunamis in Puerto Rico. “I organized a group of soldiers and civilians in Puerto Rico to provide medical services in the event of a tsunami or earthquake where thousands and thousands of people were injured. That unit was approved by the adjutant general of the Puerto Rico National Guard. When I brought him the project, he was very enthusiastic and said that he wanted to take it to the (then) Governor (Alejandro) García Padilla, who was also enthusiastic because it had never existed. The governor issued an executive order for that unit to be activated in the state guard. The executive order said that the commander had to have the rank of brigadier general and I was a brigadier general in that unit for a while”, detailed the ophthalmologist.

Another event that he will never forget was when he met Pope John Paul II during his visit to Puerto Rico in 1984. He recounted that he was one of the four colonels selected by the United States Armed Forces to assist the pope in any medical emergency. They were in charge of establishing an emergency room in the tennis court of the Universidad del Sagrado Corazón, one of the places he attended during his stay on the island. “In the afternoon he would go up a staircase accompanied by the bishops and Cardinal (Luis) Aponte Martínez. I see that he is walking and I try to touch his hand, but I couldn’t because there were many people. I was very sad looking at the place where he had passed. Then I see him come out from behind the wall and come towards me. I was lucky and fortunate that he shook my hand and gave me a blessing. I still remember those spectacular blue eyes he had. That’s my favorite dad. He has helped me a lot in medical matters with my family and I ask him for help when something happens”, mentioned who since he was nine years old enjoys listening to classical music.

Write your memories

Yordan recently celebrated his 90th birthday with his family. And although many have asked him, he does not think about his retirement as an ophthalmologist. “I have been with him for nearly 60 years. ophthalmology and today I am the oldest ophthalmologist practicing ophthalmology In Puerto Rico. Many people tell me why don’t you retire to rest. While I am seeing patients in my practice, I am enjoying myself, that is my hobby. I don’t have to withdraw. I love my work. It has been my passion all my life,” he said.

For now, he is writing his memoirs and wants to leave a legacy for future ophthalmologists in the country. “I am writing the story of my life. I am writing about military medicine in Puerto Rico, about the history of my family, that of my first wife and Dr. Figueroa who is my (second) wife. I spend practically the whole day collecting information by doing a search on the gigantic computer and I put it all together. And for future generations, I strive to ensure that as many doctors as possible choose the ophthalmology as his specialty,” he said.