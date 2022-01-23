Aaron Rodgers assures that “I don’t want to be part of a reconstruction”

The star quarterback of the Packers again left his future in the air and assures that it will be a “difficult decision”

GREEN BAY — There is one thing that will make the decision to Aaron Rodgers about whether he will return with the Green Bay Packers next season will be much easier.

“I don’t want to be part of a reconstruction if I am going to continue playing”, declared Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers could have played the last game of his career with the Green Bay Packers. Getty Images

Absent that, the 38-year-old quarterback believes he has a tough decision to make about his future in football.

He just didn’t think he would have to start contemplating it soon. But when the San Francisco 49ers shocked the No. 1 seed packers in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday, that meant the clock started ticking for Rodgers, who took his share of the blame for offensive ineptitude in a 13-10 loss at Lambeau Field.

You can enjoy Super Bowl XLVI live on Star+. Subscribe NOW!

“I’m still super competitive, I know I can still play at a high level, so it’s going to be a tough decision,” he said. Rodgers during a 17-minute session with the press after the match. “I have a lot of things to ponder over the next few weeks. But, I have a lot of gratitude for this city, this organization and such a long career here that I’m proud of and really grateful to all the men and women who work here, the men with whom I’ve come across, coaches and players, through the years.

The packers made one thing clear: They are not ready to part with Rodgers who is the favorite to win his fourth NFL Most Valuable Player award and second in a row.

“Without a doubt we want him back here,” said the head coach of the packers, Matt LaFleur, after he failed to make the Super Bowl with the No. 1-seeded team for the second straight year. “I think we’d be crazy if we didn’t want him back here. He’s going to be a two-time MVP. This guy does a lot for our team, not just what you guys watch on Sundays or game days, but what he does. in the locker room, how he leads. I know how hard he works on this and I’m certainly very disappointed that we couldn’t get over this hurdle, not just for him but for everyone in this locker room.”





2 Related

Rodgers he failed to throw a touchdown pass in a playoff game for the first time since the 2010 NFC Championship Game and lost to the 49ers for the fourth time in the postseason. His 19.3 total passer rating was the worst of his playoff career.

After a touchdown on the first drive, the packers they only managed three points in their last nine possessions. It was the first time they had that many non-touchdown possessions since a 38-3 Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

“I didn’t have a great night,” he admitted. Rodgers, who completed 20 of 29 passes for 286 yards and was sacked five times, a season high. “They did a great job getting me out of the spot and a good job removing some of the quick play that we had the last time we played them. I missed a couple of reads. I probably should have taken some chances a couple of times. Obviously, if I connect with Allen Lazard]on that deep pass on the last drive, he probably got us to midfield and then we’re a couple of first downs away from getting in field goal range.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

“I’m definitely disappointed in some of the decisions I made tonight. I definitely take my share of the blame for tonight.”

He admitted that the way this season ended could influence his decision. Also the plan that general manager Brian Gutekunst has for this team going forward. He said his relationship with Gutekunst has improved significantly since they met last offseason to discuss the issues that came close to preventing him. Rodgers back for the 2021 season.

“There are a lot of players whose future is up in the air, so it will definitely be interesting to see how some of those decisions will be made,” he said. Rodgers. “But I’ll have conversations with Brian next week and get a little more clarity, think about my own future and how much longer I want to keep doing this.”

After saying last month that he did not plan to drag out his decision, he gave a more specific deadline on Saturday. It won’t be after the start of free agency on March 16.

The Green Bay Packers will have salary-cap issues in 2022, complicating the return of wide receiver Davante Adams. Getty Images

Rodgers did not decide to return to the packers this season until just before training camp began in July. Rodgers’ three options are to return to the Packers, ask for a trade or retire.. A return would almost certainly require a contract extension because the team would need to reduce his $46.1 million salary-cap impact by 2022.

Even that would not guarantee that the packers can re-sign wide receiver Davante Adams, who is a free agent. The packers they’re currently $44.8 million over the projected 2022 salary cap, which calls into question whether they’ll even field a Super Bowl contender as strong as they have in LaFleur’s first three seasons.

“That’s a fair question, definitely one I’ve thought about,” he said. Rodgers. “But there are a lot of decisions to be made and key players … a lot of guys’ contracts are expiring or on the verge of the salary cap, so there are a lot of decisions to be made. I don’t want to be part of a reconstruction if I’m going to keep playing, so there are a lot of decisions in the next couple of months.”