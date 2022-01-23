Actor and singer Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74

Getty The singer and actor passed away at the age of 74.

Meat Loaf was an accomplished singer and actor who died on January 20, 2022, at the age of 74, his family confirmed on his Facebook account. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

“Our hearts are broken,” read the message, revealing that at the time of his death he was surrounded by close family and friends, including his wife Deborah and daughters Pearl and Amanda.

Referring to his career, his family wrote that he sold “over 100 million albums worldwide and [protagonizó] over 65 movies, including ‘Fight Club,’ ‘Focus,’ ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ and ‘Wayne’s World.’ ‘Bat Out’. of Hell’ remains one of the top 10 best-selling albums of all time.”

“We know how much it meant to so many of you and truly appreciate all of the love and support as we go through this time of grief over the loss of such an inspiring artist and such a beautiful man,” the post continued. “We appreciate your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.”

They concluded: “From your heart to your souls… never stop rocking!”

While Meat Loaf adopted his childhood nickname as his stage name, he was born Marvin Lee Aday on September 27, 1947, in Dallas, Texas.

According to Biography.com, he moved to Los Angeles, California in 1967. He had a short-lived band, Meat Loaf Soul, before beginning his career in musical theater with a role in “Hair.”

The outlet reported the surprise success of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” in 1975 and his “historic” album “Bat Out of Hell” in 1977 would serve as a launch pad for decades in the entertainment industry.

He also competed on “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2011.

Meat Loaf faced his share of health problems in recent years, with three known cases of collapses on stage. The first of which occurred in 2003 and led to his diagnosis of Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, according to Biography.com. The condition causes rapid heartbeat.

In 2011, at the age of 63, he collapsed during a performance in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. NME reported that Meat Loaf cited asthma as the cause.

Again in 2016, he passed out during a concert in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the CBC reported. Months after the incident, he addressed it during an interview with “Oprah: Where Are They Now?”

“It was about nine minutes before the end of the show. So I hit the high note of ‘Anything for Love,’ and when I did, the room started spinning,” he said. As he tried to take a seat, he “just passed out” and dropped the microphone.

“No matter what it was, if I was on a Broadway stage, doing a show, doing this interview with you, I gave every moment, everything I had,” Meat Loaf continued. “I told him: ‘If I’m going to go out, let it be on stage.'”

He revealed that he told his band, “If I die on stage, they play ‘Swing Low Sweet Chariot’ and then have the audience sing ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame.'”

How he got his nickname when he was a kid





Meat Loaf revealed the origin of his nickname (meatloaf in Spanish) in an interview for “Oprah: Where Are They Now?” in 2016.

“I got it when I was four days old, not the ‘Bread’ part, just the ‘Meat’ part because I was born bright red,” she said.

After it was suggested that he stay in the hospital for additional days, the singer quoted his father as saying, “So I want my son named there because he looks like nine and a half pounds of ground beef. I want you to put the name tag on the front of that plastic crib and say “Meat”.

He got the other part of his nickname years later in eighth grade. As he recounted, “I stepped on a trainer’s foot and he yelled, ‘Get off my foot, you piece of meatloaf.'”

