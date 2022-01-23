Adocco implores the Attorney General to investigate Punta Catalina

The Dominican Alliance Against Corruption, Adocco, implored the Attorney General of the Republic, Magistrate Miriam Germán Brito, to immediately initiate an investigation, which would allow knowing the real cost of its construction, which would allow knowing its financial management from the beginning of its operations and most importantly, its current market value, which has not been possible to know, due to the opacity of the members of the liquidation commission of the Dominican Corporation of State Electric Companies, CDEEE, appointed by the President of the Republic Luis Abinader, through Decree No. 342-20, of August 16, 2020.

Julius Caesar De la Rosa Tiburcio, President of Adocco, maintained that with the trust agreement of the plant Catalina Point The thermoelectric plant is not being sold to the private sector, but is being transferred, which would be worse.

“We have the right to think that the ultimate goal is for the private sector, which has always wanted to have this thermoelectric plant, to conclude with it, it is true that it is not being sold, it is doing something worse than giving in, transferring without them having transferred one peso,” he said in a press release.

He added that with the privatization of Catalina Point It would enter through the figure of the adhering trustor who has the contract that is in Congress and was approved in two readings in the Chamber of Deputies.

“This adherent trustor is going to enter into execution of the trust, which means that he will be able to make contributions, the contract does not establish a limit, it could even exceed the value of the plant because one of the faults that the trust also has is that it has been established a value of the plant in 2,350 million dollars”, he explained.

He pointed out that if this contract is approved, no cost audit that can be carried out will be worth it and he indicated that the thermoelectric plant has a value other than 2,350 million dollars, as established in the contract, he explained that the trust has a series of conditions in which the fiduciary, which in this case is the Banco de Reservas, is going to charge a percentage for being a depositary, which is correct, but he believes it does not benefit Dominicans.

“In this trust agreement you can change the trustee, so you can start with the State, but you can end with another, it is not beneficial that the trustee, be it the State or anyone else, is the recipient of a percentage of what it administers when Catalina Point it can be managed by itself”, the lack of transparency in this contract is revealed when it is seen that the contract establishes that the trust will be subject to fiduciary secrecy, where “no one can request information”, he concluded.