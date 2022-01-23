Alberth Elis scores his eighth goal for France as FC Girondins de Bordeaux win

The Honduran striker Albert Elis scored this Sunday his eighth goal in Ligue 1 in France in the duel where his team FC Girondins Bordeaux beat Racing de Strasbourg 4-3.

The clash corresponding to matchday 22 of the French championship, had “La Panterita” as the protagonist since he was present on the scoreboard with a goal and an assist.

South Korean striker Hwang Ui-jo was the star of the match as he broke out with a hat-trick.

In the case of Alberth Elis sent the ball into the back of the net after entering the area and taking a shot that crossed the visiting team’s goalkeeper. The 22nd minute was played.