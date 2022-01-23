Alberth Elis scores his eighth goal for France as FC Girondins de Bordeaux win

The Honduran striker Albert Elis scored this Sunday his eighth goal in Ligue 1 in France in the duel where his team FC Girondins Bordeaux beat Racing de Strasbourg 4-3.
The clash corresponding to matchday 22 of the French championship, had “La Panterita” as the protagonist since he was present on the scoreboard with a goal and an assist.
South Korean striker Hwang Ui-jo was the star of the match as he broke out with a hat-trick.
In the case of Alberth Elis sent the ball into the back of the net after entering the area and taking a shot that crossed the visiting team’s goalkeeper. The 22nd minute was played.
The catracho with this score reached the eighth goal in the first division of France and will now make the trip to join the Honduran team where the Bicolor will face Canada, El Salvador and the United States for the octagonal Concacaf.
Elis’s victims in Ligue 1 have been: Racing de Strasbourg and Lille twice, in addition to Olympique Lyon, Metz, PSG and Lorient.
The visit through Frenchman Kevin Gameiro on two occasions plus a goal from Abdul Majeed Waris put Bordeaux in trouble and in the end the score was 4-3 in favor of the local team.
with this victory FC Girondins de Bordeaux is reunited with the victory and leaves the relegation zone by adding 20 points, the club is in 17th place in the classification.
On the following day they will visit Remis in a clash that will be played until Sunday, February 6, since the different leagues in the world are going on a break due to the FIFA Date.