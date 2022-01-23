Alberth Elis shines with a goal and an assist in Girondins de Bordeaux’s tight victory over Racing de Strasbourg

2022-01-23

In a great night of the Honduran Alberth Elis, the Girondins of Bordeaux beat 4-3 to Racing Strasbourg by duel for matchday 22 of the French league.

South Korean striker Hwan-Uijo signed a hattrick at Matmut-Atlantique. He opened the scoring for the local team in the 17th minute.

The ‘Panther’ Albert Elis at minute 21 put the second of the marines when in a lethal counter he received a ball filtered by the right of Remi Oudin, he stepped on the area and crossed the goalkeeper.

At 37 Hwang Ui-Jo put the third of the Marines. The locals responded with a double by Gameiro at 43 and 57.

At the close of the match it seemed that the visitors equalized the match, but at 90, in another dazzling counterattack, Elis served him the ball and he nailed it deep.

Racing kept up the pressure and at 90+4 Waris placed third, but in the end he didn’t adjust.

Elis scores his eighth goal in the French League. In the first round he had already scored against Strasbourg. He also converted a brace against Lille and many others against Olympique Lyon, Metz, PSG and Lorient.

With this victory, Girondins de Bordeaux leaves the relegation zone and is placed in 17th position with 20 points, while Strasbourg remains fourth with 35 units. See French League Position Table