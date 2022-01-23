Aleida Núñez confesses if it is true that she is launching an affair with a millionaire businessman

Aleida Nunez He broke the silence to clarify if it is true that she has an affair with a millionaire businessman who pays for all her trips and he treats her like a queen, as he assured himself a few days ago.

It was during an interview for the program ‘Venga la Alegría’, where the Mexican actress and singer explained that indeed, she maintains a friendship with the 51-year-old Texan businessman Bubba Saulsbury, with whom she traveled to Dubai to welcome 2022, but that For now he is not her boyfriend yet.

However, he assured that not everything is as revealed by TVNotas magazine a few days ago, where they stated that they both met on social networks, because in reality a friend introduced him.

“I didn’t meet him via internet, I was introduced to him by a mutual friend, We met in October, and that’s when he started coming to visit me in Mexico,” he told the morning show.

But that was not all, since as for the luxurious trip that he supposedly would have paid for, the famous one explained that he had already planned to visit the Middle Eastern country, and it coincided with a few days that he had free, so they made the decision to travel together.

In addition, he assured that he would not like to talk about his activities and his company, because “regardless of what he has or doesn’t have, he has behaved very well“, emphasizing that he treats her wonderfully and is a true gentleman.

Aleida reiterated that she is not her “Sugar daddy” as she claimed in the Mexican publication, and that this term only makes her laugh.

Of course, the businessman also expressed his concern about the way the information was disclosed, so he even proposed to go out and clarify how their relationship occurred and make it clear that he is a single man, just like her.

“He is willing to go out and clarify everything because he is single. I have been single for quite a few months, free and I think that one thing is to go out together and another thing is that later other steps can be decided“, he added.

Before concluding, the voluptuous model expressed that after her separation from the father of her son she has only dated one man, with whom she had a two-year courtship, so if at any time she decided to establish a relationship with someone again, she would He would make it known mainly to his family and even left open the possibility of getting married.

