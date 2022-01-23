Alejandra Espinoza went from living in a humble house in Tijuana to a very beautiful one in California

The Tijuana Alexandra Espinoza, 34 years old and who will star in ‘Pasión de Gavilanes 2’, is the living example that wanting is power, because she, like many, It has come from below to get to where it is today.

The winner of ‘Our Latin Beauty‘ in 2007 he grew up in a large family, so no matter how much effort his parents, Don José and Doña Rosa María, made, there was not enough money for them, which led them to live in the Jardines del Rubí neighborhood, one of the humblest in the border city of Tijuana.

“I don’t remember hearing any of my siblings, my dad, my mom, or anyone complain about having to go down stairs or having to live where we lived because, regardless of what we had or didn’t have, I I can tell you that I had a childhood that I would never change for anything in the world in my life,” Aníbal Marrero’s wife commented at the time.

The house that was two stories, but was never completed, had on the ground floor a small kitchen, a dining room, a living room, two bedrooms and a backyard.

Over the years and as their children grew, Don José and Doña Rosa decided to leave them the two bedrooms on the ground floor and they moved to a room they built on the roof area.

“When we lived here, I remember that he always said that, when he had money, he was going to fix the house, I never did it and I haven’t done it, it won’t touch me anymore, I think. The whole house, just as you see it, my dad made it by himself. My dad is not an architect, my dad is a doctor. My dad doesn’t know about this, yet he did it all. It was half finished, we never had enough money to finish the house, it always lacked windows, we never had the whole house, there was always something that was missing”, little Matteo’s mother recalled.

Alejandra lived there from birth until she was 15 years old, however, in 2016 she returned to her origins as part of the recordings of her program ‘Alejandra la de Tijuana’.

Before leaving her life in Mexico and trying her luck at ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, Alejandra Espinoza participated in the ‘Nuestra Belleza México’ pageant in 2006, where she was among the five finalists.

Fifteen years after rising to glory on the Univision reality show, the model is also lives in a very nice house in Los Angeles, California, where he moved to pursue his dreams and leave behind the life he had built in Florida.

Her current home is located in the Woodland Hills area, where she has all the comforts that we can imagine and that she herself has shown us through her social networks.

Kitchen

The kitchen is equipped with a brown cupboard, stainless steel appliances, and a cabinet that she often uses to prepare her food.

The closed circuit screen is also located there, in which various corners of the house and garden can be seen thanks to the security cameras they installed.

Television room

In the TV room there is a television placed on a wooden cabinet, as well as gray sofas, where the whole family sits to watch their favorite movies.

It also has a fireplace that is an excellent ally for everyone during the winter season, due to the low temperatures that are recorded in the area.

Basketball court

To one side of the television room, a small basketball hoop was placed in which Matteo can practice his best shots without having to leave the house.

main bedroom

In the main bedroom, as well as in other rooms of her house, Alejandra has some of the furniture from her home in Miami, such as her bed with a rustic wooden headboard and two bureaus made of the same material, as well as clothing. white color bed and pink tone pillows.

The television is placed on a rustic piece of furniture located to one side of the access door to the room.

Matteo’s bedroom

Matteo’s bedroom is made up of a cot-type bed and a mirror closet that helps to give more space to the bedroom of the smallest member of the house.

Garden

The house has a swimming pool and a large garden that is enjoyed by Matteo and his two dogs, Aquiles and Amaia.

Keep reading:

Adult film star Mia Malkova runs away from the castle she moved into a year ago

This is the $103 million dollar mansion where Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz will marry

Although he would be closer to Kate, Eric del Castillo reveals why he no longer moved to Los Angeles

Get to know the house of Edén Muñoz, the ex-vocalist of Caliber 50 who went solo