Alexander Callens received the keys to New York after winning the MLS title | News

14:11 | New York, Dec. 14.

Peruvian Alexander Callens received the keys to the city of New York from Mayor Bill de Blasio as part of the tribute the mayor paid to the New York City FC club squad after winning the United States MLS title.

Days after beating the Portland Timbers in the final, New York City FC players celebrated the MLS title with their fans.

The celebration took place at the City Hall and was attended by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who handed over the keys to the city of New York to Peruvian Alexander Callens.

After receiving this recognition, the Peruvian central defender had time to take photos with the New York City FC fans and sign some autographs. Let’s remember that the Peruvian scored the title goal last Saturday.

Posted: 12/14/2021


