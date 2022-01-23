All the ways to upload a video to YouTube and how to do it

HD videos can be posted on high resolution, it will just take longer to do so, so you may wonder if this is worth it since many users do not even activate the maximum resolution when watching YouTube videos. You can perfectly display videos on 720p, 1080p and 4K since it will recognize the resolution automatically.

What’s more, you must not post content that incites hatred or with expressions of hate, explicit violent content, fraudulent, misleading thumbnails, that violates copyright, that promotes violent or risky acts that put the integrity of people at risk, pornography, for identity theft and all those who do not comply with the rules and conditions of YouTube.

Upload videos from the web

The easiest and most common way to create content for YouTube is to do it from its own website by accessing it from your browser on the computer you use. Doing it is very simple and it will not last more than 5 minutes, between uploading and customizing the content. You can publish it immediately or leave it to be seen only by you or the people you give access to, depending on what your publishing interests are. We tell you how you can do it from the web.

Access and upload videos

If you want to upload a video from the service itself, you only have to go to YouTube.com and identify yourself with your account. You’ll do this at the top right of the page. If you’re logged in with another account and need to change it, you’ll do it from there in change accounts. bill or log out and log back in.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll need to give the recording icon that you will find in the same menu, a little more to the left. Once you give him you will find two options, one of them is Upload a video. You must give this option.

Once you do, you will have to drag and drop video files or upload them from your computer to upload. If you have doubts, don’t worry, since the videos will be private until you decide to publish them. Go to select files and wait for them to upload. Doing this you will be accepting Google’s Terms of Service and Community Standards of Service.

Since there is no function to directly enable webcam recording in addition to live streaming, you will need to record the content with the software on your computer, record it and upload it as we have told you. Some of the best known are Camera for Windows or Photo Booth for Mac OS, although there are many more and you probably already have them.

Edit and publish

Once you have uploaded the video, you will have to indicate the details such as the title and description. You can select or upload a miniature that reflects its content and add it to a list (you can create one at the moment if you don’t have one). You must indicate if it is a video created for children and you can create an age restriction. You can reuse details from previous occasions if you wish.

Once you have done everything, continue and you will have to configure the video elements. You can add subtitles, end screens or cards (to promote related content in the video). You give next and you will go to the checks. If no copyright issues are found or you are given any notice, go to next.

The next step is essential to publish the video, since it is the moment in which you indicate what your visibility. You can set the video as private (for you and the people you want to see), hidden (for anyone with the link to the video to see) and public (for everyone to see). If you choose it private, you can indicate with whom you decide to share it by indicating the guests you want to view it. You can also set it as an immediate premiere so you can watch it at the same time with your friends.

Another option you have is program it to decide the date on which it will be public. This is interesting if you want to upload several videos on the same day, but you want them to be published on different dates or at a specific time. Before publishing, you should do some final checks that will tell you, such as if minors appear or if you are looking for general advice on content.

Once you have done this, you confirm it and the video will appear along with the rest of your channel’s content. It will tell you what visibility you have set, restrictions, date, views, comments and likes. If you want change visibility, because you have made it private or hidden and you want to finally make it public or vice versa, you can go to where the visibility state is and change it. It will indicate the conditions of the option you have activated and the other options will appear for you to make the change.

If you select in the video, you will be able to Edit the different settings like your title, description, tags, audience, category, etc. You will also be able to add it to your playlist or do other options like downloading or permanently deleting it.

All set up, you can upload new videos giving again to create or wait to see the results of this, you can always return if you wish to change what you want later.

From YouTube Studio

Although the process is going to be the same as from the YouTube website itself, since it directs you directly there, we must point out that another way to publish content to the video social network is from YouTube Studio. You can do it at this link. Once you identify yourself, you will meet a control Panel with information about your channel and different options at your disposal in the menu on the left. But what interests us is the video upload tool. You can do it from recording image that you will find in the upper right part, which says To create, right next to your name or photo. Click to upload videos and continue the process. You can also do it from center of page, where it says Upload videos.

The process is the same that from the web:

Indicate the title, description, thumbnail and other details

Add elements if you wish

accept the checks

Select the visibility options (if you want to publish directly it is public)

Give to save

Wait for it to upload and it will appear on the channel

If for some reason you do not continue the process somewhere will be saved as draft, so you can continue editing it later if you want or you can permanently delete it if you are not interested in keeping it.

From your mobile

If you don’t have a computer or prefer to do it from your mobile, you can easily do it both from Android as in iOS. The first thing you have to do is download and install the application and log in in it with the Gmail account associated with your channel.

Search, as on the web, the camera symbol inside the app to start your upload like this. can be found under a plus sign at the bottom of the page.

You will come across the options to stream live, create a short or choose a video of your device. If you prefer to record a short film or broadcast a live show, you can do it directly, but if you already have the video edited and prepared, you will have to upload and select it on your device.

Once you’ve done that, like on the web, you can add the title and description. If it is a short, in the video you can choose background music, text, time limit, filters or light effects. Later it will be uploaded automatically with the default settings and options, which you can change just like on the web before publication or later at any time.

There are video editing apps from which you can upload the edited content from the interface itself, so if you use one of these and it is more comfortable for you to do so than entering the YouTube app, you can also do it. To do this, you will have to indicate your login data and complete the information requested by the app at any time, something that will depend on the program you have chosen.

Other options

Beyond the classic videos that you will find on the different YouTube channels and search options, you can create other types of content, in this way you will be able to make live transmissions so that other people can see you in real time and interact much better with you and you will even be able to extend the limit of your contents so that they are much longer than what is established by default.

broadcast live

Can you do live broadcasts from the web, directly from YouTube Studio or in the mobile app itself if you meet the requirements. If you cannot do it directly from your mobile because it does not allow it, it will be possible from a webcam or specialized software. The way to access this option is the same as the way to upload video, only in this case instead of uploading video you will have to give broadcast live. From YouTube and YouTube Studio you will do it in To create and select the option to broadcast live.

When you do, you may get a message that can’t do right now and enable. If you give this option, it will tell you that to access them from a computer you will have to verify your number of phone. Doing so will take you to a page where you need to indicate whether you want to verify by text or call. Indicate your country and phone number. You will receive a message or call with a code that you must enter on the page.

Once you’ve done it, it will active the possibility of broadcasting live without having to do anything else. Of course, you will have to wait since it takes 24 hours to activate the account to make live broadcasts. Once you have it available, you can do the emissions you want whenever you want from the same place. It is very simple.

Upload videos longer than 15 minutes

As you may have noticed, the service allows you to upload videos with a maximum duration of 15 minutes. If you think this is not sufficient for you, you can increase the duration limit of the videos verifying your account. To do this, you must access the website and follow the steps for verification (as in the previous case). You can receive a message or call to the indicated number. When you follow all the steps, it will tell you that it is verified. To upload files with more than 20GB of weight, you will have to have the most recent version in the browser.

Once you have been verified, you will be able to upload files with a maximum total duration of 12 hours or maximum size of 256GB. If your content occupies more, you can compress it in a specialized editing tool that does it without your content losing quality.