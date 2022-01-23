Although he would be closer to Kate, Eric del Castillo reveals why he no longer moved to Los Angeles

the first actor Don Eric del Castillo, 87 years old, has given a lot to talk about in recent weeks, but not because of his projects, but because of his change of life, having moved house and having left behind the one in which he lived for more than two decades

Although initially had contemplated moving with his wife, Kate Trillo, to Los Angeles to be closer to their daughter, Kate, changed his mind at the last minute and chose to stay in Mexico City.

In addition to work, since his home is now closer to the Televisa facilities, his decision to remain in his country was due to the long periods that he and his wife would spend alone in the United States, since that Kate is usually away for several months.

“She has been living in Los Angeles for a long time, she even invited us to go there, but then she spends up to a year away from home, like now that she was doing the third part of ‘La Reina del Sur’, so We prefer to stay in Mexico”, the also screenwriter shared in an interview with TVyNovelas magazine.

In that talk, he explained that, although sometimes they do feel nostalgic for having left their old home, they also recognized that the change of life was the best decision they could make, since it was a lot of house and many expenses for just two people.

“The streets are very quiet and frankly we are better here than there, because of the proximity to everything and because we feel more connected. In addition, it has been much better economically. There we had a pool that we didn’t even use, but that you must be maintaining, fixing and spending electricity. Now I can say that we have what we need to live and that we don’t lack anything, “Veronica del Castillo’s father shared.

The fact that his new home only has three bedrooms, a study and its dimensions are smaller than those of his house in Pedregal, led Don Eric and Doña Kate to get rid of some of their most cumbersome furniture, because now what they are looking for, beyond luxuries, is comfort.

“We brought the bedroom, the garden furniture, a little bar, a bar and the dining room. In short, the essentials”, said the renowned actor in the same interview, who hopes to be part of the new Gloria Trevi series and other projects.

