Andrea Meza will participate in the New York half marathon – El Sol de México

Former Miss Universe Andrea Meza has always distinguished herself for several qualities, including philanthropy, which she once again puts into practice by announcing on her social networks that she will participate in the United Airlines NYC Half 2022, which has returned with a 13.1-mile route. through the streets of New York City this coming Sunday, March 20.

The Chihuahuan, excited by this new challenge, uploaded a video on social networks on Thursday announcing: “Friends, good morning, today I have a super excited surprise for you to tell you that I am going to participate in the United Airlines NYC Half Marathon, this next March 20 and everything to raise funds for Team Empower, I already have my shirt, and our goal is to raise 20 thousand dollars, I will leave the link for you to donate, as you know it is a foundation that is dedicated to treating children with lip and cleft palate in more than 70 countries and of course I will be in Mexico, so help us raise funds for all those little ones”.

The United Airlines NYC Half consists of running 13.1 miles (21 kilometers) on a course that begins around Brooklyn’s Prospect Park and ends in Central Park, crossing the Manhattan Bridge, where participants see Brooklyn and Queens, and run through iconic landmarks like Grand Central Terminal and Times Square along the way.

Likewise, Meza wrote on her Instagram: “During my time as @missuniverse, the best part of my job was working with organizations like Smile Train and I am so excited to continue raising awareness and funds for this important cause in my next chapter. Visit the link in my bio to support me in my run at 21 km for smiles!