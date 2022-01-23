Andrés Nieto, Paco Malgesto or Antonio Aguilar: who was Flor Silvestre’s true love?

Despite having had two previous marriages, it is no secret that the great love in the life of Flor Silvestre it was Don Antonio Aguilar. Below, we share everything there is to know about this incredible couple who were together for half a century and who gave rise to one of the largest families of artists in Mexico: the Aguilar dynasty.

Flor Silvestre and the three marriages she had throughout her life

If it’s the Flor Silvestre’s love life, it should be mentioned that there are three names that stand out clearly: Andrés Nieto, Paco Malgesto and Antonio Aguilar.

With each one of them, “the sentimental” He had children and was in a relationship for several years. For her, everything began at an early age, and as proof of this it is enough to mention that her first daughter, Dalia Ines Nieto JimenezHe had her when he was 17 years old.

By then, the “Queen of Mexican Song” was married to Andrew Grandson, a marriage that took place between 1945 and 1950. Later, Silvestre married Paco Malgesto (1953-1958) and had two more children: Marcela Rubiales Y Francis Jr..

In both cases, they were marriages that meant a not so pleasant experience for the singer and actress, something that is especially noticeable in what she had to live with Paco Malgesto, who forbade her to see her children.

Luckily for the artist born in 1930 and who died in November of last year, the best was yet to come and she had a first and last name: Anthony Aguilar.

Antonio Aguilar, the great love in the life of Flor Silvestre

With “The Mexican Charro” had met around 1950 and had seen each other on several occasions, since both had a successful artistic career.

However, it was around the time that Flor Silvestre was going through her second divorce that a love began to blossom between them that would last for the rest of their lives.

Silvestre and Aguilar married in 1959 and together they had two children: Anthony jr. Y Pepe. Like his stepbrothers Dalia Inés and Marcela Rubiales, both would follow in their parents’ footsteps and become successful singers.

At the same time, this would be extended to his offspring, among which stand out Majo, Leonardo and Angela Aguilar

Being 11 years older than her, Don Antonio died in 2007 at the age of 88. In the documentary “My destiny was to love you”, Silvestre confesses that she still loves him and that she is ready to go “wherever he is with him”.

In 2020, Flor Silvestre left this world peacefully and surrounded by her children and grandchildren. His work, his music and his films remain in our memories, as well as the great love story that he was able to build together with another of the great figures of Mexican arts, Anthony Aguilar.