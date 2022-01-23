Android | How to have a ‘screenshot’ without pressing the mobile buttons | Android 12 | Applications | Smartphones | Technology | Walkthrough | nnda | nnni | TECHNOLOGY

When taking a screenshot from Android, many are used to simultaneously pressing the on or off buttons and the low volume button, but this is not the only way.

The teams that have the twelfth version of the aforementioned green robot software will have a new way to take a screenshot with just two touches on the back of the smartphone. How to do it?

How to make a screenshot without pressing the buttons

First, enter the “Settings” or “Configuration” of your cell phone Android , you find it with an icon of a cogwheel or gear.

In this part, touch the “Gestures” section.

Here you will see a section called “Quick Touch”, click on it.

Turn on the “Use Quick Touch” switch.

Go down slightly in this section and you will see many options, for example, by double tapping on android 12 It will allow “Access the digital assistant”, “Play or pause content”, “View recent applications”, “Show notifications”, “Open application” and “Take a screenshot”. Click on the latter.

Done, you can easily take a screenshot without the need to press the power or power button simultaneously with the volume down button.