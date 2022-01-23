Another Mexican to the Yankees! Christian Zazueta Jr. signs with New York – El Sol de Parral

The New York Yankees continue to add Mexican talent to their ranks, now it’s about the pitcher Christian Zazueta Jr., who put on the jacket of the Bronx Bombers as your new prospect.

the now former player of the Red Devils he has the ability to hit and pitch, however, he made it clear that he will focus on pitching.

In a few words, the pitcher asserted that this agreement “is what I have worked for all my life,” adding that, if he had to compare his style with that of any player, it would be Robert Osuna.

This is the third tricolor player that the ninth 27-time champion of MLB recruits in this period of international firms, the graduate of the Alfredo Harp Helu Academy joined the streamer Diego Hernandez and the infielder Santiago Gomez.

The performance of Zazueta, who is 17 years old, in the Mexican Winter League (LIM) put it in the eye of Lee Sigman, Scout for the Yankees and who is a key piece in the signing of foreign players.

Among the qualities of the player, he expressed: «He is a command pitcher, possibly he has four kinds of pitches, we believe that he can throw about five or six miles faster, he can develop more speed, he reminds me of Giovanny Gallegos«.

Christian was the champion in ERA in the return season of the LIM, in 18 innings he left an average of 3.50.

Zazueta expressed that he is confident that he will be able to develop in the branches: «Maintaining my control is the main thing, I hope to improve my pitching, developing myself in USA Y Dominican RepublicI’m sure they’ll help me grow.”

Even though the Big leagues are on strike, that does not prevent the 30 teams from being strengthened with foreign players for their branches, more than 20 Mexicans have managed to get a contract in search of fulfilling their dream of reaching the highest level.

“These types of signatures are vital to our baseball, that speaks to what is happening in Mexico, they are betting and growing, today they turn to see the Mexican ball, “said Jorge del Valle, sports manager of the scarlet.

