Anthony Davis could reappear on Sunday against the Heat

MIAMI — Anthony Davis, out for the past five weeks with a sprained ACL in his left knee, has been elevated to questionable for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Miami Heat on Sunday and is considered a decision at the time. of the match, depending on the team.

Davis has missed the last 16 games since the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Jaden McDaniels collided with the All-Star’s knee; LA is 7-9 without him.

“When AD is ready, we’ll love that, that’s for sure,” LeBron James said of Davis on Friday. “I mean he’s one of the best weapons we have, and having him on the floor creates a lot for us offensively and defensively. But his health is the most important thing, and once we know he’s healthy we put him back on the floor and then we started to get his groove back.”

Davis was averaging 23.3 points on 52.1% shooting, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals this season before the injury. His jump shot, however, had missed. Davis is shooting just 60-for-185 (32%) on shots outside the paint this season, according to NBA.com.

Davis has used rehab to work not only on his knee but also on his shooting mechanics, sources told ESPN.

Davis had been scheduled to return at the end of the Lakers’ six-game road trip, as ESPN reported last week, and his presence could certainly help his team.

If Davis returns against Miami, it could evoke fond memories for the Lakers big man. Davis averaged 25 points and 12.8 rebounds in the 2020 NBA Finals, defeating the Heat in six games en route to their first championship.