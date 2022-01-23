Anuel AA confirms that Karol G is already part of his past

For a few days, Anuel AA has been in all the headlines of the entertainment news due to his new relationship with Yailin La Más Viral, a Dominican singer with eccentric curves with whom he apparently stole the heart of the Puerto Rican.

Despite their constant demonstrations of love that they have made through social networks, Internet users wondered if it is a real relationship or if, on the contrary, it was just a marketing strategy.

However, the singer has clarified all doubts in an interview he gave to the Telemundo program, Al Rojo Vivo, where he talked about his love life and his musical career.

The journalist Rodner Figueroa wanted to ask Anuel AA about his old relationship with the Colombian Karol G, and to everyone’s surprise, he answered very forcefully, assuring that she was already part of his past.

“Now that’s past, I have a new relationship. You are in the networks, you have seen it. You are talking a lot about Karol, disrespecting the baby”, he expressed.

Although Rodner probably wasn’t expecting that response, he followed up the conversation by saying, “The good thing is that good relations arrive. Tell me about Yailin, tell me about her, I see you are very happy”.

“What is seen is not questioned, happiness is seen. It makes me happy”, replied the Puerto Rican, hinting that he is very happy in his new relationship.

Karol G and Anuel AA met again in Puerto Rico

What may be a bit confusing for fans of Anuel and the Colombian is that just a month ago, he appeared at her concert in Puerto Rico and they starred in some romantic scenes in which they even dedicated some emotional words in front of each other. of all the public.

“He and I went through a lot of things together, we grew up a lot, we experienced things… a chimba and not anymore, for things in life. We hadn’t been able to talk but I’ve said it many times in my songs, ‘thanks for all the support’, I love you and thank you”, she said on stage.

Likewise, the interpreter of “Bichota” published an image of both in the dressing room at the end of the concert and wrote: “I have no words to describe this moment … 100 thousand things went through my head between what was before, what we lived and how things have been transformed. They were many years of happiness together and although that stage of our lives ended, loyalty and gratitude remain intact. You are a brilliant person. I will always admire you. THANK YOU for making my night last night much more special @anuel”.