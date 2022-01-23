Apple Maps wants you to forget Google and Waze

If we had to ask you for a recommendation on navigation applications, most of you would probably highlight Google Maps or Waze. Few drivers would encourage others to use Apple Maps, an underutilized app when it comes to this kind of tool: iOS users know it’s there, but it never catches their eye. Up to now. In Cupertino they have made their own the motto that says “renew or die” and have been updated to make you forget about Google and Waze with Apple Maps.

The integration of phones is essential in the motor industry. Several investigations have shown that drivers are less distracted with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto than with most in-car infotainment systems. Apple could not (and should not) ignore this: especially when it has lost so much ground to its rivals.

to get it back has updated Apple Maps and just released its latest version which is characterized by providing the user with a full 3D experience with much more detail as well as fundamental improvements (such as, for example, more precise locations) that will make life in the car easier. To this must be added a series of new features for public transport routes and on foot, but today we will focus on four wheels.

voice commands

Among the novelties, one especially useful stands out. Apple Maps gives the driver the opportunity to share your location and estimated time of arrival in real time using Apple CarPlay or Siri. Or what is the same: with a voice command that minimizes distraction while driving. Apple ensures that you do not need to sign in to use this feature and that it will not retain any information about your phone’s movements or searches.

How to identify mobile speed cameras in Waze There is a wide range of functionalities that we can enjoy with navigation applications and …

More accurate 3D maps

They assure Apple that the 3D maps in your app have more detail than any other. As well as setting a series of waypoints to help the user navigate, they also feature more precise lane limitation. This feature has existed since the last iOS update, but can now also be displayed via Apple CarPlay.

Why have they paid so much attention to this point? For security. Apple Maps It is intended that, taking a single glance at the screen, the driver can anticipate what’s to come and get there faster than ever with visually satisfying navigation. This level of detail helps you decide, with more certainty and in a fraction of a second, what maneuver you are going to do.

Porsche brings telemetry to your mobile to help improve timing with its new app It is undeniable that Porsche is one of the brands that most cares for …

full of details

On the other hand, Apple has represented the key architecture of each city: they asked their users which elements should be represented as accurately as possible and took note. They chose as much detail as they felt appropriate, and now in Apple Maps as well as showing accurate representations of buildings and roads details such as trees or even statues are included. Colleagues explain Carbuzz that it is possible to drive around the Philadelphia Museum of Art and see the famous Rocky statue on display.

The night mode it shows buildings with lights and some stars: the accuracy may not be perfect on a small device like an iPhone, but it works perfectly on a larger surface… like the screen in the center console of a car. So much so that on an iPad the exploration function allows guided or virtual tours in some selected cities. Of course, this is nothing new since Google has offered this option for years.