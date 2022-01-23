Army sends armored vehicles to mobilize troops in Arauca

This Saturday it was learned that in order to support the military operations that have been deployed in the department of Arauca, the National Army had a fleet of Armored Titan vehicles to strengthen the security of the entire civilian population in this area of ​​the country. In total, there are already four vehicles with these characteristics that are present there.

These vehicles are a tool that the institution has to guarantee the life and physical integrity of its soldiers who are carrying out operations day and night to control the terrorist actions of the residual organized armed groups and the ELN, who are fighting for control of the illicit economies in this department.

These vehicles have technological capabilities and anti-explosive resistance, complying with explosive ballistic safety standards to face any threat in the theater of operations; Additionally, it has the capacity to transport 25 armed men equipped with all the requirements required by NATO to face any operational challenge.

The troops on the ground also continue to make a presence in urban areas, on highways and in rural areas, supported by aircraft from the National Army, with the aim of continue attacking criminals, such as aliases Antonio Medina, Pablito, Arturo and Culebro, for whom rewards are offered ranging from 300 million to 4 billion pesos.

Since last January 2, Arauca has been plagued by violence. Confrontations between insurgent groups belonging to the ELN with a presence in Venezuelan territory and residual groups of the FARC have generated a crisis that not only alarms Colombia, but also the world. The constant calls around an intervention by the Government, become a daily constant that until now has not been able to solve the situation in that region of the East of the country.

After the attack in the municipality of Saravena, the pertinent investigations began, which are already yielding results. According to Defense Minister Diego Molano, the FARC dissident group commanded by alias ‘Antonio Medina’ would be the author of the unfortunate act.. The operation would have been directed from the neighboring country of Venezuela and from the ministry they are offering up to one billion pesos for information that allows finding the whereabouts of the criminal.

Through his Twitter account, Molano pointed out: “We announce a reward of up to 1,000 million pesos for information that allows the capture of alias Antonio Medina, leader of the Farc dissidents, presumed author of the attack in Saravena. This insane act was planned and financed from Venezuela by the dissidents”.

The most recent act of insecurity was the terrorist attack that affected the headquarters of the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA), this violent act left 20 injured and one deceased, who worked as a security guard at the site. In addition to the damage suffered by the structure after the explosion of a white truck, the residents of the sector reported that several bursts of firearms were heard in the area.

According to the newspaper The Colombian, from the José Antonio Galán Zorro National Peasant Association, denounced that the violent act was recorded just two blocks from where the police security ring begins, in addition to asserting that the shots that were heard were recorded in front of the place of the attack around midnight.

The building that was attacked houses different NGOs and groups of social leaders, as well as human rights defenders. The director of the Joel Sierra human rights foundation, Sonia Díaz, spoke at BluRadio and affirmed that the attack was against the social organizations that were there, in addition, he highlighted a factor that supports Minister Molano’s hypothesis, around the participation of alias ‘Antonio Medina’.

