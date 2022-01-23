Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in a multiple collision in Los Angeles

arnold schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in the city of Los Angeles from which, fortunately, he emerged unharmed, but that left a woman with minor injuries.

The incident occurred this Friday, January 22., at 4:35 p.m. local time at the intersection between West Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue where four cars were involved, one of them that of Schwarzenegger: a Yukon SUV that was left on top of the other three units.

“Alcohol or drugs are not suspected of being a factor in this collision,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

TMZ reports that a witness says it was crazy: “It looked like a stunt from a movie. The collision was so intense that airbags deployed in the Yukon.”

All parties involved remained at the scene until the agents arrived, including the 74-year-old actor, as police sources believe that the events were caused inadvertently by the protagonist of ‘Terminator’ after skipping a red light when making a turn at the intersection.

Furthermore, although he was not injured, stayed at the scene out of concern for a woman who did have to be taken to hospital for treatment of a head abrasion, a representative for Schwarzenegger told People magazine.

