Arrested the head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in Puerto Vallarta MEXICO NAVY

More than one hundred soldiers and personnel from the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) with the support of armed units and helicopters participated in the operation that led to the capture of ‘Don Carlos’

The Mexican Army has arrested the head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in the city of Puerto Vallarta, Carlos N., alias ‘Don Carlos’, who received direct orders from Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, ‘El Mencho’, the top leader of the criminal organization.

The Mexican Ministry of Defense has reported that they have been looking for ‘Don Carlos’ for months and finally located him in a luxurious home in the Marina Vallarta urbanization thanks to the collaboration with the National Intelligence Center, reports the newspaper ‘El Universal’.

The suspect was in charge of supplying weapons and vehicles for the CJNG cells in Puerto Vallarta and the central area of ​​the state of Jalisco, sources from the federal security cabinet reported.

In the operation, a luxury vehicle, weapons and drugs have been seized. The suspect has been transferred to the facilities of the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime in Mexico City.

The military forces deployed in Jalisco remain on alert for a possible reaction from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).