At the age of 26, the son of actress Regina King, Ian Alexander Jr, died: what he died of and how he got along with his mother | Famous

Actress Regina King, recognized for her work in films such as ‘Miss Congeniality’, ‘The Harder They Fall’ and ‘If the Colony Could Talk’ – a film that earned her the Oscar for best actress – recently celebrated the life of her son Ian Alexander Jr, who turned 26 last Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Unfortunately, the young man did not enjoy almost this age, since on Friday, January 21, King’s family confirmed his death with a statement distributed to various media outlets.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a shining light who cared so much about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thanks.”

In this first announcement, neither the actress nor her family revealed Ian’s cause of death. However, today, Saturday, January 22, several media outlets such as CNN and People confirmed, based on information from Regina’s representative, that her son committed suicide.

Regina King and Ian Alexander had a close mom-and-son relationship

On January 19, 1996, four days after Regina turned 25 years old, the actress debuted as a mother with the birth of her first and only child: Ian Alexander Jr.

Her firstborn was born during her relationship with music producer Ian Alexander Sr., to whom she was married for 10 years, from 1997 to 2007.

After her divorce, the actress ventured to be a single mother, something that allowed her to further deepen her close relationship with her son, who a year ago opened up about the great love, admiration and respect she feels for Regina: “the most precious gift great” that he had in his life.

“Happy birthday to my partner, I am proud of you and inspired by your love, art and gangsta! Being able to see you take this life by the throat and make it your own is something I will always be grateful for. But having you as my mother is the gift greatest thing I could ask for. Being everything you are while always having the time to be there, loving and supporting me unconditionally is truly extraordinary. The entire Marvel universe has nothing to do with you, you are the true super hero! I love you MAMA! This day and every day.”

Likewise, Regina has declared on multiple occasions the unconditional love she feels for her son. For example, with five Emmys and an Oscar, King warned that her greatest achievement is not in film or television, but in her son, as she expressed in her acceptance speech for the Emmy for best actress in 2015.

“You make being a mom my best achievement.”

Unlike his mom, who found his passion in acting and directing, Ian Alexander Jr. somewhat followed in the footsteps of his father, music producer Ian Alexander.

A few years ago, the young man decided to work as a DJ and singer. Under his stage name ‘desduné’, Ian played, produced and sang his music, something that made King very proud.

His passion for music even led him to think about quitting smoking. On January 6, he promised his fans that if his new song ‘Green eyes’ got a million views, he would quit smoking. His promise even prompted Regina to share her son’s song on Instagram.

His career in music was having an impact, on January 28 he was going to perform at the Avalon nightclub. Sadly, that will no longer be the case.