Atlético Nacional is full of criticism in its weak debut for the BetPlay I League 2022

The Colombian team, Atlético Nacional, receives a lot of criticism for its debut in the BetPlay I League of 2022

January 23, 2022 00:10 a.m.

The BetPlay I League began last Thursday, January 20, and has already had a great impact on the performances of many teams. One of them is Atlético Nacional, from which a great performance was expected for this semester.

The team led by Alejandro Restrepo faced Cortulúa at the Doce de Octubre stadium and won a 1-1 draw on the first date of the Colombian tournament.

The start of the first half was very good for the Verdolagas, who converted from the hand of Jefferson Duque in the 13th minute after a great center by Yerson Candelo.

However, in the second half a penalty managed to equalize the locals, which Luis Carlos Ruiz converted in the 23rd minute. Nacional’s defense was very fragile and those led by Manuel Suárez knew how to take advantage of this.

This caused the last champion of the BetPlay Cup to be filled with criticism and he was required to improve his performance for the remainder of the tournament.

His next date will be against Junior de Barranquilla at home. The match will be played next Wednesday, January 26 at 8:15 pm (Colombian time).