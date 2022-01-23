Australian Open 2022: Naomi Osaka and a reflection that fans and athletes should collect | Tennis | sports

Since Naomi Osaka broke into the tennis elite, she has made an impact on and off the court. In that distant September of 2018, an unknown Japanese reached the final of the US Open and faced none other than Serena Williams. Against all odds, the public favorite lost and starred in a controversial protest against the referee, which totally overshadowed the then 20-year-old’s celebration.

rise and fall

The fans present at the New York venue protested to such an extent that they made Osaka cry and barely speak. But nevertheless, she showed that this enormous victory against the mythical Serena was not a fluke of fate or coincidence . The following year he would demonstrate it on the continent of Oceania, where he showed his best versions.

Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams after the 2018 US Open final. Photo: AFP

In 2019 and 2021 she became champion of the Australian Open and to date adds four Grand Slam titles, to his short 24 years. However, her rise in the tennis circuit was so fast that she became the highest paid athlete in the world, a large number of brands hired her, the cameras stalked her day and night, and demanded that she win every tournament there was.

All this made Osaka feel too pressured, to the point that at Roland Garros 2021 she exploded: she did not want to testify before the media, she received harsh criticism -even from her fellow tennis players- and she withdrew from the contest, in which she was the favorite . When he made this announcement, the asian touched on a topic that until now is taboo in sports, mental health.

Osaka and mental health

Naomi had problems with depression and anxiety, and did not compete at Wimbledon either. She stated that she needed to give herself a break to heal her mind and body. After several months away from the circuit, she announced that she was going to play the Australian Open 2022 to defend his crown. Her return was not as expected and she was eliminated very early, but that was not the most important thing.

Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic flame at the opening of Tokyo 2020 held in her native Japan. Photo: AFP

The now number 84 in the WTA ranking had no problem pitying herself before the press and felt safe and happy, despite the defeat she suffered. Likewise, he made everyone step on the ground by saying that he cannot win all the tournaments every year and highlighted his attitude throughout the duel with the American.

“I fought every point. I can’t be sad. I am not God. I can’t win every match. I have to keep that in mind and being aware that it would be nice to win the tournament, but that’s very special. I can’t think that I will always win the Grand Slam at the beginning of the year. I had a completely different attitude today than my last game in New York.”

He came back with a different mindset

In a globalized world in which it is only worth being the first, Osaka He sent a clear message that reminded us of the true spirit of sport: compete and have fun. In addition, today, fans demand that their idols win as long as they lose –even if it is second- “they are the worst”.