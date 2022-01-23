Axie Infinity player got rid of an axie valued at 3.2 ETH

In the middle of a token burn event organized by the creators of the video game Axie Infinity, a player decided to get rid of an axie that he had bought for 3.2 ETH equivalent, at its current price, at USD 7,680.

The news was released last Thursday on the social network Twitter, where a user posted the link to the Axie Marketplace (the official axies trading site) confirming the fact.

“It’s like watching rich people burn money…” was one of the comments that can be read among the reactions to the tweet in question. Many players also expressed their helplessness at what happened, since it was a highly valued piece in Axie Infinity.

Among the characteristics of the controversial axie, they highlight that category era Origin and that he had no children, since the axies can procreate and give life to new specimens. The process of procreation or breeding it is limited to seven for each axie and demands a fee that is paid in SLP, the cryptocurrency that is generated in the game. This quota increases in value each time it procreates. Because of this, not having offspring makes an axie more valuable. Especially if you have special traits that can be inherited by your children.

One of the Twitter users mentioned that, due to the particular characteristics of the burned axie, its value could exceed 7.2 ETH. According to the current price of ether (ETH), the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, this amount would be equivalent to about USD 17,000.

In the axies market it can be verified that it is an axie of the “Origin” type and that, indeed, it was “released”; which is the name given in Axie Infinity to the action of burning this type of token. Source: Axie Marketplace

An exquisite collection of axies

Public blockchains are characterized by being quite transparent. When talking about Axie Infinity, it is possible to visualize the axies that are in a specific portfolio.

In the particular case of the owner of the burned axie, it can be seen that this was not the most valuable of his possessions. A variety of category axies are displayed in his collection Mystic Y Agamogenesis, as well as other types Origin. One of them exceeds 4,000 ETH in value, even though he bought it for 200 ETH in 2020, as the transaction history shows.

The axies qualified as Origin, Mystic Y Agamogenesis they have very rare characteristics that make them very valuable in the market, although they do not affect their performance in battle at all.

The Axie Infinity Token Burn Event and Lunar New Year

On January 20, Axie Infinity started a token burn event that tied in with the Lunar New Year celebration, also known as Chinese New Year.

The “axes release”, as the procedure of burning these tokens was called, was presented to the public on social networks and official websites of Axie Infinity. The narrative of the event explains it as “a chance to free your axies to live independently in Lunacia (hometown of the axies), and in return your axies will send you some exclusive gifts.”

The promise of gifts mentioned on the official Axie infinity blog is an almost literal statement. This is because users will receive gifts for each axie they release. This is a series of items that will be randomly assigned to whoever releases an axie and that can be displayed in Axie Infinity Lands, a new mode of the game that is still under development.

There is a 35% chance of getting a firework or snack item. While, to obtain the tree and the internal one, there is a 20% and a 9% probability, respectively. Fountain. Axie Infinity.

There are five different items that users who release axies during the event can win. These are: Assorted Firecrackers (assorted fireworks), Traditional Snack Box (box of traditional sandwiches), Blossom Tree (flower tree), Lucky Lantern (lucky lantern) and crimson-tiger (crimson tiger).

Of all the rewards mentioned, the little tiger ornament the rarest and most difficult to obtain of all, with just a 1% chance of getting it. Fireworks and snack boxes are the most common.

It is not yet known what benefits these items will bring to those who own them, although it has been confirmed that axie releasers will be credited with their rewards after February 20, the day the event ends.

In addition to the gifts for releasing axies, those who participate in this event will also get tickets to participate in the draw for more than 100 special items, whose prices range from 0.7 ETH to 25 ETH in the game market. However, the top prize will be 5 Axie Origin Coins (AOC), which allow you to unlock new Origin category axies.

Results of the event after its first 48 hours running

At the time of writing this article, more than 67,000 axies belonging to 26,000 users have been released. If you take into account that the vast majority of these axies were the cheapest, whose price was around 0.015 ETH, then we are talking about a burn of tokens in which more than 1,000 ETH was invested. In US dollars, the amount mentioned is over $2.4 million, according to the price of ether at the moment.

This axie release event is described by its organizers as an “experiment”, but, in turn, they also describe it as “a key driver in our search for economic balance”, as described by the official blog of Axie Infinity in Spanish .

The burning of tokens seeks to improve the economy of Axie Infinity, since the axie market was crowded with new creatures, which were increasingly devalued due to excessive supply. Added to this is the sustained fall in the price of the SLP in the cryptocurrency market.

The two aspects mentioned above affect players hoping to make a profit. This is because Axie Infinity is from a P2E game (play-to-earn, or play to win), where its participants can earn cryptocurrencies by playing. Although, to change this mentality, many members of the gaming community and the mere White Paper of the game describe it as play-and-earn, or play and win.

Before the event started, the ax market had a total of more than 619,000 creatures. Twelve hours later this figure dropped below 580,000 axies. The minimum value of an axie until January 19 was around 0.015 ETH. Today, this base price is around 0.017 ETH. So far the results look positive in terms of the expectations of the burning.

These are the cheapest axies that can be obtained on the official site for the sale of the game at the time of writing this article. Source: Axie Marketplace.

The price of the SLP, meanwhile, continues to fall. The cryptocurrency generated by playing with the axies shows a drop of 24% in the last 24 hours; its price fell from USD 0.015 to USD 0.011. Although, it is important to note that the entire cryptocurrency market suffered a significant drop this Friday. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in the market, fell 9.4%, while ether reflects a decline of 15.7%.

After all, we have to wait until the end of February, when the axie release event ends, to see what results it ends up bringing to the game, Axie Infinity, and to its community.