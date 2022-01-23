Baby would have spent 5 days with his mother who died of an overdose in a NY shelter

A sad story took place inside a homeless shelter in East Harlem, New York, where a 15-month-old baby spent five days next to her mother’s bodyaccording to the statements of the minor’s father.

According to reports, on July 25, employees of the “East River Family Center” they found the little girl Lyric Laboy under a bed next to the body of his mother, Shelby Westlake26, who had died of an overdose.

Lyric, who was covered in human feces and severely dehydratedShe was rushed to a hospital.

