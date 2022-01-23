Baby would have spent 5 days with his mother who died of an overdose in a NY shelter

A sad story took place inside a homeless shelter in East Harlem, New York, where a 15-month-old baby spent five days next to her mother’s bodyaccording to the statements of the minor’s father.

According to reports, on July 25, employees of the “East River Family Center” they found the little girl Lyric Laboy under a bed next to the body of his mother, Shelby Westlake26, who had died of an overdose.

Lyric, who was covered in human feces and severely dehydratedShe was rushed to a hospital.

Now his father Quran Laboy31, plans to sue the city and the Department of Homeless Services (DHS) in Manhattan Supreme Court for $5 million in damages.

What did DHS say?

The DHS denied that the baby had been alone for five days; However, she did not specify how long she was with her mother’s body. The investigation is ongoing.

The agency said that since the incident, the shelter has been required to carry out nightly security checks for residents who have not signed in.

What happened to the baby?

Laboy affirms that her daughter has not been able to fully recover, because in addition to losing seven pounds, she cannot bear to be left alone, a situation that has led Quraan to resign from her job at the Housing Authority of the City of New York ( NYCHA) to take care of her.

“I don’t know how long he will suffer with this. She has a lot of separation anxiety,” Laboy said.

“I had to drop everything. She is my number one priority right now,” she added.