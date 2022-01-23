Barcelona cannot open the lock on Alavés in Mendizorroza and the match is tied

2022-01-23
3. 4′ Poor control of Dest, who is wildly imprecise in his actions.
32′ Against directed by Pedri, who passed Ferran Torres, he fired, but his shot went high over Pacheco’s frame.
30′ Oh, Laguardia almost nails it in his own goal, we have a corner kick for Barcelona.
27′ Let us remember that in the first round the match ended 1-1 at the Camp Nou.
25′ The mood is there, but the goals are missing.
twenty-one’ We continue 0-0, the intensity will surely enter in the second half due to the need for both to add.
18′ Ferran Torres putting the Alavés defense in trouble.
fifteen’ Alavés has not shown anything, Joselu has not had much contact with the ball.
12′ UYYYY! Luuk De Jong appears after a cross from Pedri, he shoots and his shot goes wide of Pacheco’s frame.
10′ The game has started off, there is still no clear play in any of the areas.
7′ Barcelona is coming a lot from the right wing, between Ferran and Dest they want to generate danger.
5′ Dest’s short center that Lejeune clears at the near post.
two’ Barcelona knows that a defeat or a tie takes them away from the Champions zone.
Let’s go with the party! Barcelona, forced to win, is already playing against Alalvés in Mendizorroza.
CONFIRMED LINEUPS:
Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Dest, Piqué, Araujo, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Frenkie De Jong, Pedri, Ez Abde, Ferran Torres and Luuk De Jong.
Alaves: Pacheco, Javi López, Lejeune, Laguardia, Martín, Escalante, Tomás Pina, Pere Pons, Jason, Rioja and Joselu.