Barcelona SC summons 25 players for its match against October 9 for the Champions Cup | Soccer | sports

Yellow square prepares its Yellow Night, on January 29, and for its first official match of 2022, for the 1st phase of the Copa Libertadores, on February 8.

The idea in Barcelona SC is to unload the work that is done in the preseason when the first official match for the first phase of the Libertadores Cup of America, to be played this February 8, in Uruguay, against Montevideo City Torque.

To that end, coach Fabián Bustos will have the first exam with the 2022 squad when he faces this Saturday, at 7:00 p.m., against October 9 by Champions League, organized by the company GolTV, owner of the television rights of Ecuadorian soccer.

In a poster where the yellow team promotes the game, you can see one of the alternate uniforms that they will use in the season and it is red with white; It also details that the match will be broadcast through the Star Plus application and will be played in the Alberto Spencer Herrera Stadium.

The Barcelona SC 2022 list appears on the poster, which includes the reinforcements and the players who renewed with the squad.

The payroll includes: Javier Burray, Victor Mendoza, Peter Paul Velasco, Tito Valencia, Dario Aymar, Carlos Rodriguez (Uruguay), Lucas Sosa (Argentine-Ecuadorian), Joshué Quiñónez, Victor Carabali, Leonel Quinonez, Jonathan PearlNixon Molina Bruno Pinatares (Uruguay), Leonai Souza (Brazil), Jean Carlos Montano, Adonis Precious, Erick Castillo, Emmanuel Martinez, Christian Penilla, Leonardo Yanez, Damián Díaz (Argentine-nationalized)Gabriel Cortez, Carlos Garces, Gabriel Mastriani (Uruguayan-Mexican) and Edwin Valencia.

“The team is still heavy, we have to unload little by little the issue of preseason loads, It will be a friendly match that we will want to win, but intelligently, we cannot put at risk an important match that we have just around the corner”, he said. Achilles Alvarez, vice president of the yellow team. (D)