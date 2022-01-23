Bengals prevail against Titans in defensive duel and advance to AFC Championship Game

The Cincinnati Bengals advanced to their first AFC Championship Game since 1998 by beating the Tennessee Titans 19-16 thanks to a 52-yard field goal by Evan McPherson as time expired.

This victory meant the Bengals’ first on the road in the playoffs. In addition, the two times that Cincinnati has won in the Divisional Round, it has reached the Super Bowl, although both editions (XVI and XXIII) were lost against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bengals defense imposed its conditions from the first play when Jessie Bates intercepted a throw from Ryan Tannehill (15/24, 220 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs). Cincinnati was only able to get three points off the steal on Evan McPherson’s 38-yard kick.

After another McPherson field goal, now 45 yards, the TItans tied the game on Derrick Henry’s 3-yard run (20 carries, 62 yards, 1 TD). Following an extra point penalty, the Titans attempted the two-point conversion, but Henry was brought down inches from the line.

Before the end of the first half, the Bengals regained the lead on McPherson’s third field goal. The rookie out of Florida shot from 54 yards.

Second half

Cincinnati received the ball first to open the second half and took the opportunity to increase their lead.on a 16-yard run by Joe Mixon (14 carries, 54 yards, 1 TD) After Mixon’s score, the Titans drove to the Bengals’ nine-yard line, but cornerback Mike Hilton intercepted a throw from Tannehill and took the ovoid to the 39-yard line.

After the quarterback error, the Titans stopped Burrow and company. They also added three points when Randy Bullock hit a 34-yard field goal.

The Titans worked with great precision in the last minutes of the third period. Amani Hooker intercepted a throw from Joe Burrow (28/37, 348 yards, nine sacks, one INT) and then Tannehill made amends with a 33-yard pass to AJ Brown to tie the game.

Tannehill’s third interception was lethal for the Titans. With 20 seconds left, Jessie Bates III recorded his second stolen pass of the game and three plays later, Evan McPherson won the game by hitting a 52-yard field goal as time expired.

Whats Next?

Whatever happens, the Bengals must visit the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game which will be held on January 30 at 15:00 ET.