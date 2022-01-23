Benzema’s forceful message for all those who criticize Messi and what he said about Mbappé

2022-01-23

Karim Benzema granted an interview for Telefoot in which he reviews the current situation of the Real Madrid, the collision against PSG for the eighth of Champions and spoke of proper names like that of Messi Y Mbappe. The Frenchman says that winning the Ballon d’Or is still one of his goals.

Benzema remembers the trident of the BBC at Real Madrid

Duel against PSG

“We would have liked to face another opponent, but we are ready.”

Crossover with Mbappe

”Facing Mbappé? It’s going to be special, because we like each other! We’ll see what happens, he wants to win and so do I”.

Messi’s performance at PSG

”How can you not get it? It’s just a time of adaptation, because he doesn’t score many goals… But look what he does on the pitch. In any case, you can’t criticize a player like that, whoever criticizes Messi is because he doesn’t really understand anything about football”.

Real Madrid

“When you arrive at a club like Madrid, you don’t think you’re there for 15 or 20 years, you think above all that you’d like to win titles as soon as possible, because it’s the biggest club in the world.”