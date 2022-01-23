Benzema’s forceful message for all those who criticize Messi and what he said about Mbappé

2022-01-23
Karim Benzema granted an interview for Telefoot in which he reviews the current situation of the Real Madrid, the collision against PSG for the eighth of Champions and spoke of proper names like that of Messi Y Mbappe. The Frenchman says that winning the Ballon d’Or is still one of his goals.
Benzema remembers the trident of the BBC at Real Madrid
Duel against PSG
“We would have liked to face another opponent, but we are ready.”
Crossover with Mbappe
”Facing Mbappé? It’s going to be special, because we like each other! We’ll see what happens, he wants to win and so do I”.
Messi’s performance at PSG
”How can you not get it? It’s just a time of adaptation, because he doesn’t score many goals… But look what he does on the pitch. In any case, you can’t criticize a player like that, whoever criticizes Messi is because he doesn’t really understand anything about football”.
Real Madrid
“When you arrive at a club like Madrid, you don’t think you’re there for 15 or 20 years, you think above all that you’d like to win titles as soon as possible, because it’s the biggest club in the world.”
Madrid
“It is everything for me. I have become a man here. I feel at home in Spain, the lifestyle is perfect, everything is good for me”.
The most intimate Benzema: his only friend and Cristiano’s goodbye
the meringue hobby
“Seeing the fans chanting my name before the Ballon d’Or, singing my birthday, are things that move me and push me to continue showing things on the pitch”.
be captain
“When I have the bracelet, it pushes me to lead by example. Having the opportunity to wear the bracelet is something exceptional that motivates me even more”.
Win the Ballon d’Or
“Like I’ve said since I was a kid, 4th, 3rd, 2nd is the same as 30th. What matters is winning. Afterwards, they told me that I hadn’t won enough trophies, but I couldn’t do more. The Ballon d’Or for me is someone who scores, who scores, who is present in difficult moments, he is many things, not only winning trophies but, well, it’s not me who gives the trophy. It continues to be one of my goals, I will do my best to do better than the previous year”.