Bezos-Funded Firm Seeking to Reverse Aging Hires Renowned Scientist as CEO

Altos Labs, a new biotechnology company supported by the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, among other investors, which seeks to reverse aging and achieve eternal life, announced this week that it had hired the American Hal Barron, a of the world’s most renowned scientists.

Barron, who previously worked as chief scientist at British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, will join the company’s team, which is still in the process of being formed, from August 1 this year.

All-star team

The company, founded in the US early last year, will focus on studying cell reprogramming, which involves adding special proteins to a cell to signal it to return to a stem-cell-like state.

It was previously reported that the author of technology, Shinya Yamanaka, 2012 Nobel Laureate in Medicinewill be an unpaid senior scientist and will chair the company’s scientific advisory board.

Other specialists who would join the project include Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, Spanish biologist at the Salk Institute (California, USA), author of research in which he mixes human and monkey embryos. Furthermore, he predicted that there is a way to prolong human life by at least 50 years.

At the same time, Altos Labs has the services of Steve Horvatha professor at the University of California, Los Angeles and developer of a “biological clock” that can accurately measure human aging, along with Jennifer Doudna, who won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for her work on CRISPR, a gene editing.

The company will be based in the cities of San Francisco and San Diego (California, USA), as well as have a headquarters in the city of Cambridge (UK) and “significant collaborations” from Japan.