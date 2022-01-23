Bitcoin Beach, a crypto paradise, in the face of the new crash of an increasingly volatile market

El Salvador adopted bitcoin as legal tender last September. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

The cryptocurrency market lost half of its value in the last 70 days, going from 3 billion dollars to just over 1.5 billion, infected by the announcement of the rise in interest rates in the United States and the search to prohibit mining and financial operations with assets such as Bitcoin and others in Russia, according to a private report.

Bitcoin (BTC), in particular, which fell from its all-time high of $69,000 on November 10 to $34,000 this Saturday (-50%), which added more momentum to the collapse in cryptos in this time. Other digital assets such as Ethereum, Solana and Cardano fell between 50 and 60% in the last two months, according to portal data coinmarketcap.

This is the second-biggest drop in dollar terms for both after the sharp drop in May 2021, according to Bespoke Investment Group. It is worth remembering that the previous sharp drop in Bitcoin also coincided with a similar ban in China – a country that came to represent 70% of the mining – in May 2021, when the price of Bitcoin reached USD 28,000, although it was later able to recover and go over his previous maximum of US$64,000, which he had also set a month ago.

“The rumors of bans in Russia, The effects of tightening central bank monetary policies and the possibility of new regulations are weighing more heavily on cryptocurrency trading and investing today than long-term trends,” he said. Jason Dean, analyst in digital assets at Quantum Economics to the agency Bloomberg.

This sudden drop in cryptocurrencies occurs as stock markets around the world plunge. For example, the Nasdaq composite index on Wall Street, which brings together the most important technology companies, fell again in the previous day with force, 1.30 percent.

Added to this, experts explain that cryptocurrencies are affected by the possibility that the Central Bank of Russia prohibits both the sale and the mining of cryptocurrencies. According to data from the University of Cambridge, Russia represents 13.6% of global mining, while the United States stands at 42.7% and Kazakhstan 21.9 percent.

El Zonte: what the 100% crypto Caribbean paradise is all about

The coastal town of The Zonte, in El Salvador, will surely look with concern at the collapse of cryptocurrency market prices in recent weeks. Is about the first beach in the world that operates almost exclusively with that crypto to accept payments and collections. And they even started with this modality before the president of that country, Nayib Bukele, establish bitcoin as legal tender.

Mike Peterson, one of the promoters of “Bitcoin Beach”, believes that 90% of families in the place have already made transactions in bitcoin at least once

The initiative to turn this small town into a place where surfers from different countries congregate to surf the waves of the Pacific Ocean, came from two executives who joined a real estate company to plan the expansion of the area with the inclusion of 400 to 450 houses of different prices ranging from about 130,000 euros (150,000 dollars) to almost 900,000 euros (1 million dollars), most of which are properties purchased by foreigners, the portal explained. Business Insider.

Many transactions in the community, such as paying for hotel rooms or buying products such as soft drinks, coffee or pupusas, a typical dish from El Salvador, are already done in bitcoin. , according Michael Cobb, co-founder and CEO of the real estate company ECI Development, Su partner, mike peterson, He believes that 90% of the families in El Zonte have already made transactions in bitcoin at least once, and that most of them use it regularly.

El Zonte, in El Salvador, is the first beach that operates almost entirely with that cryptocurrency. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas/File Photo

Beyond being an economy that depends heavily on tourism as in the case of El Zonte, those who defend the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender assure that this will help salvadorans save “hundreds of millions a year” in commissions for remittances, while giving access to financial services to those who do not have a bank account, according to a report by the agency Reuters. But critics of bitcoin adoption say the move can fuel money laundering and financial instability.

In addition, some fear that the poorest may have difficulty accessing the technology necessary for bitcoin to work in El Salvador, where almost half the population does not have internet and many more have only sporadic access.

El Zonte, in El Salvador, is the first coastal town in the world to allow almost all operations to be carried out with bitcoin

One of the central criticisms, in particular, has to do with the risks of a situation of sharp fall in the price of cryptocurrencies, as has taken place in recent weeks. On that issue, the Bitcoin Beach referents assured Business Insider that this risk will be mitigated through the development of “Goat” wallet of the Salvadoran government, which would allow the automatic conversion to dollars, another legal tender in El Salvador. That way, they say, stores can choose whether to keep their profits in bitcoin or immediately transfer them to dollars.

In El Zonte they say that the risk of a situation of a sharp drop in bitcoin will be mitigated with the “Chivo” wallet of the Salvadoran government, which would allow automatic conversion to dollars REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

IMF warns of crypto volatility

The International Monetary Fund warned that the Growing connection between the price of shares and cryptocurrencies increases the risks in the world economy.

A recently published paper by researchers Tobias Adrian, Tara Iyer and Mahvash Qureshi explains that before the pandemic bitcoin and ethereum, the cryptocurrencies with the highest capitalization, had a very low correlation with stock market indices and for that reason they appeared as ideal assets to diversify risks. According to the study, this changed with the fiscal and monetary policies that the central countries applied to try to weather the recession that accompanied the coronavirus.

Stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies began to rise simultaneously and strongly thanks to the great global liquidity and a greater appetite for risk. But now that markets are looking to anticipate tougher financial conditions due to expected moves from the Fed and other central banks, that relationship between cryptocurrencies and more traditional assets amplifies bearish momentum. The authors measured that the correlation between bitcoin and stocks is already higher than between stocks and assets like gold, sovereign bonds and major currencies.

This increases the risk of “spillover effects” between assets, which increases the volatility of the markets. A sharp drop in bitcoin, the authors warn, may not only affect those who invest in it, but financial markets in general “in a non-trivial way.”

