‘Black Friday’: The cryptocurrency market loses almost half a billion dollars in 48 hours after these two news

In the last day, the first 30 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, have seen their price fall between 8% and 20%.

The total cryptocurrency market has fallen more than 20% in two days losing almost half a trillion dollars of capitalization, the largest monetary loss ever recorded in this sector.

Bitcoin’s value has plunged almost 20% from $43,300 late Thursday to $34,940 reported by CoinMarketCap at the time of writing this note.

‘Digital gold’ is currently trading at a level not seen since July last year, with a decrease of more than 45% from the all-time high reached in November 2021, of $68,789.

In the last 24 hours, the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding so-called ‘stable currencies’ — assets whose value is pegged to the dollar, another fiat currency or commodity — have seen drop its price between 8% and 20%.

Social networks have reacted to the crash in the market with the label ‘cryptocrash’ and have come to compare the event with the ‘black Friday’, famous shopping day with great discounts.

The fall coincides with declines in stock markets. The index dow jones loses 5.1% in a week, the S&P 500 Y nasdaq they decreased by 5.7% and 7.6%, respectively. For the latter two, this is a record crash since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The negative dynamics of both the crypto market and the traditional financial markets occurs after the plans of the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, to withdraw the economic stimulations and climb the interest rates key to counteracting the record inflation of recent decades.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden expressed his support for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell regarding the expected hardening of monetary policy.

The monetary stimulation carried out by the organization in 2020 and 2021 was a key factor in the growth of token prices at that time, so a reversal of this policy would certainly affect the value of crypto assets, say experts from the UBS investment bank, predicting a “winter in the crypto market”.

Call from the Russian regulator

On the other hand, the crypto market received another piece of news that could contribute to its negative dynamics. On Thursday, the Central Bank of Russia called in a report to ban the issuance, mining, circulation, sale and exchange of cryptocurrencies on Russian territory.

Among other reasons for this measure, such as combating the financing of terrorism and preventing capital flight, the regulator noted the high energy consumption that mining implies that does not fit in with the objectives of decarbonisation of the economy.

