Blow to Televisa: After leaving ‘Al Extremo’, host of TV Azteca would already have her replacement

Admin 20 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 16 Views

Mexico City.- It seems that Gabriela Crasso, a famous presenter of Aztec TV, would have already been left aside in Ajusco and the high command would already have their replacement, a few days after left To the End Weekend, which would be a coup for Televisa.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Santa Fe Klan: how much did he charge for his presentation at the León Fair that got out of control | Mexico | MX | celebrity | nnda nnlt | FAME

Santa Fe Klan has become one of the most loved rappers by young people in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved