Blow to Televisa: After leaving ‘Al Extremo’, host of TV Azteca would already have her replacement

Mexico City.- It seems that Gabriela Crasso, a famous presenter of Aztec TV, would have already been left aside in Ajusco and the high command would already have their replacement, a few days after left To the End Weekend, which would be a coup for Televisa.

How will you remember, from a week ago, Alex Kaffie began to point out that Crassus has just resigned from being the main host in the weekend broadcast of the informative program, to spend time with her children, which apparently would not have been the real one and that it is only a curtain to go to the competition.

Given this, he pointed out that the high command of the Ajusco company are already thinking of looking for his replacement, but that this time it would not be a woman who would take his place, but a man, however, he pointed out that he still does not have the name of the reporter who would be in front of the screen every weekend.

I find out that on TV Azteca they have made the decision that it be a man who occupies the place vacated by Gabriela Crassus in Al Extremo Fin de Semana,” revealed Kaffie.

It is worth mentioning that the driver the sun rises He pointed out that although TV Azteca does not have the name of the person and there are still many names on the table, he made a recommendation, noting that a colleague of his would be perfect for him. TV picture, Efren Arguelles.

Several names are considered, but none of those on the list has more possibilities than the other. If I produced the Saturday and Sunday version of Al Extremo, I would place the macanudo reporter and host Efrén Argüelles there,” he concluded.

