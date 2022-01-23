Blue Cross vs. Monterrey (2-2): see summary, incidents and all the goals of the match for the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX | MEXICO

With two goals in stoppage time, the Monterey salvaged the 2-2 draw against Blue Cross, on Saturday at the BBVA Bancomer Stadium in the continuation of the third day of the Closing tournament 2022 of Mexican soccer.

‘The Machine’ Blue Cross took the lead in the 31st minute when Uriel Antuna received a pass in the box and eluded Argentine goalkeeper Esteban Andrada to make it 1-0 with a left-footed touch. The 2-0 was signed by the Ecuadorian Bryan Angulo with a penalty executed at 54 with a shot to the right that surpassed Andrada’s throw.

The reaction of the ‘Rayados’ began to take shape at 90+2 with a left-footed shot by Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori from the front line of the area. At 90+7, Argentine Maximiliano Meza sent a cross into the small area that César Montes made it 2-2 with a header.

With this result, Cruz Azul was co-leader with seven points and the Monterey he reached five points before traveling to the Club World Cup. At the Azteca Stadium, in a match between teams led by Argentine coaches, Diego Cocca’s Atlas champion defeated Santiago Solari’s America 2-0.

Diego Barbosa made it 1-0 for the ‘Foxes’ in the 70th minute with a volley shot inside the area. The 2-0 was the work of Ozziel Herrera with a shot from the half moon at 90 + 5. Thus, Atlas was co-leader with seven points and America with one unit and one game pending.

After a start of two straight wins at home against the Xolos de Tijuana and the Bravos de Juárez, Cruz Azul’s Celeste Machine leaves for the first time in the tournament heading to Monterrey to meet the Rayados.

The northerners began their participation in Clausura 2022 with a goalless draw against Querétaro, but recovered with a 0-4 away visit against Necaxa with goals from Rogelio Funes Mori, Maximiliano Meza, Duván Vergara and Jesús Gallardo.

Monterey vs. Cruz Azul: match schedules

Mexico: 9:06 p.m.

9:06 p.m. Peru: 10:06 p.m.

Colombia: 10:06 p.m.

10:06 p.m. Ecuador: 10:06 p.m.

Venezuela: 11:06 p.m.

11:06 p.m. Bolivia: 11:06 p.m.

U.S: 11:06 p.m.

11:06 p.m. Argentina: 00:06 hours (Sunday 23)

Uruguay : 00:06 hours (Sunday 23)

: 00:06 hours (Sunday 23) Chile: 00:06 hours (Sunday 23)

Paraguay : 00:06 hours (Sunday 23)

: 00:06 hours (Sunday 23) Brazil: 00:06 hours (Sunday 23)

Spain: 04:06 hours (Sunday 23)

The last time these clubs met, the Monterrey natives took the Celestes out of the Liguilla Repechage with an overwhelming 1-4 at the Azteca Stadium.

Until now, both clubs remain the only teams in the tournament that have not conceded goals thanks to their defenses as well as the participation of their goalkeepers: Jesús Corona for the Blues and Esteban Andrada for the Rayados.

Cruz Azul wants revenge. Although the last confrontations between the two look very even, with a victory for La Maquina, two for Rayados and two draws. The sky-blues were very hurt by the way the royals eliminated them last tournament in the Repechage.

Monterey vs. Cruz Azul: probable alignments

Monterey: Esteban Andrada; Edson Gutierrez, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Erick Aguirre; Luis Romo, Matias Kranevitter; Alfonso González, Duvan Vergara, Maximiliano Meza; Rogelio Funes Mori

Blue Cross: Jose de Jesus Corona; Pablo Aguilar, Julio César Domínguez, Juan Escobar, Adrián Aldrete; Erik Lira, Rafael Baca, Ignacio Rivero, Uriel Antuna; Carlos Alberto Rodrguez, Bryan Angulo.

Monterey vs. Cruz Azul: where will the match be played?

