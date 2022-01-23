body of a baby found in Puebla was taken from a cemetery

Mexico investigates finding of dead baby in prison 4:04

(CNN Spanish) — The body of a baby found in the middle of the month in a dump in a prison in the Mexican state of Puebla was taken from a cemetery in Mexico City, the Puebla state prosecutor’s office reported in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, the authorities received indications from social networks that there was a relationship between the discovery in the prison, which occurred on January 10, and the case in the country’s capital.

The Prosecutor’s Office says that they interviewed the minor’s parents and “documents related to medical care, death and burial of the body were reviewed. Biological samples were even taken to carry out the genetic expert examination.”

“The result obtained from the genetic test today is that there is correspondence between the body of the minor found in the dumpster of the Puebla Penitentiary Center and that of the two people interviewed, that is, those who claimed to be father and mother. That is, the minor buried and later exhumed in Mexico City is the same one that was found in the Puebla Penitentiary Center,” the statement added.

The Prosecutor’s Office explained that an analysis of the baby’s body revealed that “he kept all his organs in place and that he had a 7-centimeter surgical wound with his original stitches.” No further details about the injury were released.

The statement also does not identify the minor or explain his cause of death.

Hours earlier, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office had reported in a statement that it was investigating the complaint of the disappearance of a baby’s body in the Iztapalapa Mayor’s Office, and that it would be linked to the case in Puebla.

“The testimony refers that, after the woman, who went to the pantheon accompanied by a man, found out that the body of a newborn was found on social networks in the state of Puebla, she went to the grave to verify the situation. , in order to corroborate whether the body was still in the cemetery, for which the deponent went to the location of the tomb and verified that no body was found there, for which he presented himself to report the facts” , is explained in the statement from the capital prosecutor’s office.

investigations progress

The Puebla Prosecutor’s Office added that it has already interviewed officials and inmates of the prison, that it has also reviewed video material from the cameras located in access areas to the prison and that “the person who deposited the body of the minor in the garbage container of the Penitentiary Center”. His identity was also not revealed.

“Our investigation is in the final phase, so we will shortly determine the responsibilities in criminal matters that can be attributed to those who transported the body of the minor in the territory of the state of Puebla, introduced him to the Penitentiary Center, of the treatment that they have given him to the body and who deposited it in the dumpster,” the statement explained.

The Puebla Prosecutor’s Office said it will work with its counterpart in Mexico City in the case “so that it acts in accordance with its competence for the events recorded in that city.”

The Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office reported that the ministerial staff is already collecting evidence and that it will integrate the woman’s complaint into an investigation that has already begun.