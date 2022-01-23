Bono said he is ashamed of his voice and apologized for U2’s music

The Edge, Bono and Adam Clayton of U2 during the Innocence + Experience Tour in 2015

In the early 1990s U2 was embarked on the successful tour of Zoo Tv, which marked a turning point for the band. Although they had already achieved success with the launch of War (1983) and The Joshua Tree (1987), which contains songs acclaimed by critics and audiences alike, such as Sunday Bloody Sunday or With or Without You, it was in the early ’90s that their singer Bono acquired his iconic dark glasses look and took his political activism to another level.

It is strange to think that Bono, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, regret those days, but it seems that way, to the delight of the internet.

The vocalist of the Irish band confessed in a recent interview on the podcast Awards Chatter it feels embarrassed of what most of U2’s music sounds like, and of his own voice.

Bono also recently revealed that Apple’s decision to force the album Songs of Innocence from U2 to all the iPhone users in the world could have been more painful for him than for the listeners.

“I was in the car when one of our songs came on the radio and it was the color, as we say in Dublin, scarlet.” He said. “I’m so embarrassed”.

But he added that there are still some salvageable hits within his extensive discography. “The one I can listen to the most is ‘Miss Sarajevo’ with Luciano Pavarotti. Genuine, most of the others make me cringe a bit”, he said, admitting that he is “probably more proud” of the song “Vertigo”.

And it’s not just the song list that he regrets, Bono said that he was also seriously against the band’s name when it first came up.

The singer of the Irish band “U2”, Bono (EFE/Víctor Lerena)



Eventually, his first manager, Paul McGuinness, convinced the singer to keep it, calling it “great” and insisting that he “would look good on a t-shirt, a letter and a number”. But, apparently, the name still does not like.

“I also didn’t realize The Beatles was a bad pun,” He said. “In our heads, it was like the spy plane, the submarine. It was futuristic… It turned out to imply this kind of acquiescence, no, I don’t like that name. I still don’t really like the name.”.

And he finished: “I think U2 pushes the boat on shame quite a bit, and maybe that’s the place to be as an artist, you know, right at the edge of your shame level.”.

Bono’s musical regrets are not only limited to his band, but also to his own singing ability. “I only became a singer recently,” He said. “Maybe it hasn’t happened yet to some people’s ears and I understand that.”

In addition to being a singer for U2, Bono has led multiple charitable causes throughout his career (REUTERS / Arnd Wiegmann)

He even recalled the late singer Robert Palmer once saying to U2 bassist Adam Clayton in the ’80s: “God, would you ever tell your singer to just lower the keys (the notes of the song) a little bit? He would be doing himself a favor, his voice a favor, and he would be doing all of us who have to listen to him a favor.”.

Bono agreed with that assessment, explaining: “I was thinking outside my body. I wasn’t thinking of singing. I really didn’t think to change the notes. Do we ever change a key?

KEEP READING

Why Netflix will increase its prices this 2022

The reunion between Darío Benedetto and Diego González in Boca after an old controversial statement

Camilo’s ex-partner was met and surprised everyone by his resemblance to Evaluna Montaner: they are identical