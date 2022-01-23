Brandon Moreno lost the UFC flyweight title to Figueiredo

Midtime Editorial

Brandon Moreno could not sustain himself as the UFC flyweight champion by losing a controversial unanimous decision against the Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo in a tough fight that was decided on the cards (48-47, 48-47, 48-47).

Although the Mexican looked smart in the first episodes, he ended up getting into an unhelpful exchange of blows with the Brazilian, who after the result left open the possibility of a fourth matchup, since so far they are even in a win for each side and a tie.

During the match, Brandon tried to show his speed and good heading to get away from the Brazilian, something that was specially prepared in rounds 1 and 2, but he did not perfect being constant, to the extent that in the last seconds he had to go to the front to look for the knockout or submission. Those little oversights shocked the judges.

In the third he even received a powerful right hand that brought him to his knees, although to his good fortune it was in the final seconds; Had he continued, Figueiredo would have had great opportunities to end the match there.

However, it cannot be mentioned that the Brazilian was a clear dominator, since they exchanged roles during the 25 minutes that were measured. That is why they fought until the last second, where the Mexican did not find the result he wanted. ​

The numbers, a favor from the Mexican

The final decision was harshly questioned on social networks, where it was made clear that Moreno was the one who landed the most blows throughout the match, according to the statistics that appeared on the UFC page in its English version.

