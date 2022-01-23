Britney Spears did not measure herself when criticizing her sister Jamie Lynn: “selfish, hateful”

Britney Spears, who was found to be right by justice and ended his guardianship last November, has published several messages on Instagram, some in an aggressive tone and others more conciliatory, in which shows his disappointment at the statements made by Jamie Lynn during one of his last interviews to promote his new memoir: “Things i should have said”.

Jamie called Britney’s decision to buy a house for her mother Lynne, whom the artist financially supported during her most successful years in music, “strange.”

“You are selfish!! To say that it was strange and stupid that I bought a house for mom… She was so proud, and you go and tell the girl in the interview that it was strange… Why did you say that?” reads a first excerpt from the extensive list of criticism and qualifications that he poured on his sister.

The princess of pop is convinced that Jamie Lynn has not stopped hating her mother since she separated from her husband and father of the artists, Jamie Spears, in 2002. In her opinion, the youngest of the Spears has received an education that is too permissive and tolerant of her authoritarian behavior.

And if it had been up to Britney, Jamie Lynn would have received a few spankings in her childhood and adolescence to eliminate her most despotic facet.

“My face fell with shame seeing the way you treated mom when I was home. It was shocking and out of place! You are a fucking hateful person with her. I know mom has been lazy with me, but mom idolized you way more than you deserved. I should have kicked your ass. If you had come out of my belly, believe me I would have made your butt red“, Sentenced Britney in her last message.

On the other hand, it is known that the singer is willing to resort to justice to avoid at all costs the distribution of her sister’s book.

Lawyer Mathew Rosengart demanded, through a letter to the artist’s younger sister, that she “cease and desist from making derogatory references to Britney during the promotional campaign.”

“If you do not and continue with the defamation, Britney will be forced to consider and take appropriate legal action,” said the representative.

“Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read his book, she and millions of her followers are shocked to see how he has once again exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

