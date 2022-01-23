Brooklyn seeks to stand out with projects to build ever taller and higher value skyscrapers

A rezoning in 2004 was designed with the intention of increasing commercial importance and value in the area.

Downtown Brooklyn is in a “race” to build the tallest skyscraper possible amid a building development boom, rivaling Billonaires Row, in Manhattan.

“Downtown Brooklyn didn’t have much of an identity for the past decadereported Jared Della Valle, CEO and founder of Alloy Development, which recently broke ground on Alloy Block, a five-building mixed-use project in the area.

A 2004 rezoning was designed with the intention of increasing the commercial importance of the area, and has created a new environment for working, playing and living in downtown Brooklyn.

Flashbush Avenue, which is of major redevelopment importance, was once lined with gas stations, car washes, and erotic-themed shops; however, today the neighborhood has modern conveniences and is influenced by brands like Apple, Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods, plus DeKalb Market Hall, at City Point.

Thriving offerings that abound in this area include the Center of Fiction, Barclays Center, BAM, Bric, and the Mark Morris Dance Group.

New plans

New office towers are currently planned for construction in Brooklyn, from the 495-foot-tall 1 Willoughby Square, developed by JEMB Realty Corporation, and the 360-foot-tall 141 Willoughby, a project by Savanna Partners.

In addition, a plan is being developed for the next decade to make the neighborhood more “friendly” for pedestrians designed by the Bjarke Ingels Group and WXY, with the intention of transforming the urban landscape with more green space, where bike paths stand out. Downtown Brooklyn Partnership is in charge of the project.

Such projects attract newcomers like Roshan Karunaratne, 32, a health care director from Sydney, Australia, and moved in with his girlfriend into a one-bedroom apartment in the new Willoughby, at 196 Willoughby St.

With his new office in the financial center just two stops away on the subway, Karunaratne found the location a huge advantage and more desirable than the parts of Manhattan he initially searched, admitting he felt claustrophobic.

“I like the area between Fort Greene Park and downtown BrooklynKarunaratne said. “There are lots of great restaurants, bars and cafes that you can easily walk to.”

The 34-story, 476-unit building was designed by Perkins Eastman and developed by RXR Reatly, with costs ranging from $2,870 for studios, $3,840 for one-bedrooms, and $5,660 for two-bedrooms.

“Downtown Brooklyn has become an extension of Lower Manhattan“, highlighted Matthew Villetto, executive vice president of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing.

